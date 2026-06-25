University of Mobile Awarded Grant from Bedsole Foundation, Begins Library Renovation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has launched a major renovation of its library designed to better serve the next generation of students, thanks to a generous gift from the J.L. Bedsole Foundation that will help modernize and enhance the campus learning environment.

“We deeply appreciate the Bedsole Foundation’s longstanding commitment to education and community impact,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “It’s impossible to tell the University of Mobile story without mentioning J.L. Bedsole and the work of the Bedsole Foundation. This dear family and foundation have supported the University of Mobile from our earliest days, and their continued support is impacting the lives of thousands of students here at UM.”

Speaking of the importance of the library renovation, Smith said, “Libraries are far more than repositories for books; they stand as symbols of the pursuit of truth and the high calling of learning. It is fitting, then, that a place so central to that calling should reflect both the beauty and seriousness of Christian learning.”

Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations, said the Bedsole Foundation and family has been a longstanding partner with UM.

“We are grateful for their continued investment in the lives of our students and campus,” Harris said.

Chris Lee, executive director of the J.L. Bedsole Foundation, said, “Education has always been a key investment area of the J. L. Bedsole Foundation, and the University of Mobile has been an excellent steward of the legacy and intent of Mr. Bedsole.”

More Books, Study Space and New Classroom

The second-floor renovation to UM’s J.L. Bedsole Library – named for the first chairman of UM’s Board of Trustees – adds over 700 square feet of bookcases, expands private and group study spaces for students, creates one of the largest classrooms on campus and adds three conference rooms. The redesigned space is bright and airy, taking advantage of the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the campus. New furniture throughout will provide students with a large, comfortable and inviting environment for learning.

The renovated space also features dedicated space for UM’s Honors Program, giving these student scholars space to fellowship, study,and debate ideas.

One conference room will be named for Kushla-Bethany Baptist Church that gave a significant gift to the Christian university’s Great Commission Fund. The church closed last year, and the naming honors the congregation’s legacy as a church and ministry.

Renovations on the first floor will enhance the university’s student center with an updated coffee shop, recreation space, additional and new seating. The space, known as “The Commons,” also contains a student fitness center and “The U,” the University of Mobile Store.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the start of Fall Semester on Aug. 17. The newly renovated library will have extended hours during the week and weekend to accommodate on-campus and commuter students.

A Cornerstone of Student Learning

Dr. Jason Lee, provost and vice president for academic administration, said J.L. Bedsole Library has been a cornerstone of student learning at UM for decades.

“With this new renovation, students will gain access to more resources and will have redesigned study spaces for individual and group study. Albert Einstein is quoted as saying, ‘The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library,’” Lee said.

The Bedsole Legacy of Generosity and Influence

UM’s J.L. Bedsole Library, dedicated in 1971, is a physical reminder of one of UM’s most influential benefactors. “Mr. J.L.,” as he was known, was the first chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, as well as the first to receive an honorary doctorate. A member of the 1959 steering committee chaired with raising funds to establish then-Mobile College, Bedsole’s interest and influence in the community and throughout the region were broad.

A businessman and director of First National Bank of Mobile for over 50 years, Joseph Linyer Bedsole served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Howard College, now Samford University; organized the first Mobile Community Chest, which later evolved into the United Way of Southwest Alabama; and was chairman of the campaign to raise the original $2 million to build Mobile Infirmary at its present site.

His lifelong emphasis on education and economic development led to the formation of The J.L. Bedsole Foundation in 1949, which was fully funded after his death in 1975 at age 94. Today, the foundation awards grants to organizations throughout southwest Alabama and provides scholarships through The J.L. Bedsole Scholars Program for students with leadership potential who demonstrate financial need, many of whom are University of Mobile students.

He and his wife, Phala Bradford Bedsole, had one son, Joseph Linyer Bedsole Jr., who was killed in action over Germany in 1944. Their lives are honored through two endowed scholarships: the Joseph Linyer Bedsole Jr. Endowed Scholarship provides financial aid to students majoring in business, and the Phala Bradford Bedsole Memorial Scholarship for Nursing supports students in that field.

A resolution passed by the Mobile College Board of Trustees states, “During his life (J.L. Bedsole) demonstrated strong and devoted Christian commitment through successful business ventures, outstanding community leadership, love and service to his church, concern for his fellow man, and a desire to leave the world better than he found it.”

(Pictured are conceptual renderings of the completed renovation project.)

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.

Apply today: umobile.edu/apply