From Mobile to Puerto Rico: Voices of Mobile Lives Out the Great Commission

MOBILE, Ala. – When students and staff from the University of Mobile’s Voices of Mobile traveled to Puerto Rico this spring, they expected to serve. What many did not expect was just how deeply the trip would impact their own hearts, faith and relationships with the Lord.

“To say that our mission trip to Puerto Rico was life-changing would be an understatement,” said Executive Director Cedric Burrell. “For me, this trip was such a beautiful picture of the Lord’s intentionality, and it was honestly a reminder of the privilege and honor that it is to be trusted by the Father to minister to His people.”

Throughout the week, the ensemble from UM’s Alabama School of the Arts led worship, ministered in churches, schools and senior homes, partnered with local ministries, and built relationships with people across Puerto Rico. While music opened many doors, students quickly realized the trip was about much more than performances.

“While our music was the initial tool that the Lord used for ministry, it ended up simply serving as a door opener for connection, prayer and us truly getting to share the Gospel everywhere that we went,” Burrell said.

‘We Are All His Beloved Children’

One ministry partnership that deeply impacted the group was serving with PAYE (Piñones Aprende y Emprende), a nonprofit organization serving children and families in Puerto Rico. Students spent time singing, dancing, praying and building relationships with children in the after-school program.

“The kids there were so welcoming, so kind, and so smart,” said Makala Holland, a junior communications major from Sardis City, AL. “They took us in as friends and taught us about their town’s cultural music and traditions.”

Before the children arrived, students walked the property in prayer, covering the ministry and inviting the Lord into the space.

“The love of our Heavenly Father was so tangible in every moment,” said Addie Cronan, a junior commercial voice major from Houston, TX. “It was such a beautiful reminder that we are all His beloved children.”

Again and again throughout the trip, students reflected on the overwhelming hospitality and servanthood of the people they encountered.

“The people in Puerto Rico loved us like we were family, even though we were complete strangers,” said Ethan Francis, a junior from Quitman, MS majoring in computer information systems. “Even though there was a language barrier, we were still able to communicate and share our love of Jesus.”

Logan Wester shared a similar experience.

“I saw Him completely collapse a language barrier where prayer was felt no matter what you spoke,” said Wester, a sophomore from Oneonta majoring in Christian ministries.

A Special Worship Night

For many students, one worship night with a local church became one of the most impactful moments of the trip. What began as a workshop with worship leaders quickly turned into an evening of prayer, healing, and ministry.

“Cedric felt the Lord telling him to pray something over the pastors in the room, and from there, the Lord just took over and the Holy Spirit fell upon the room,” said Ethan Francis.

Austin Winters said the night reminded him to surrender his anxieties and trust the Lord more fully.

“The Lord softly reminded me through that moment not to worry and to rely on Him,” said the senior from Jacksonville, FL, majoring in worship leadership.

For Macayla Wiggins, one moment during worship became a glimpse of Heaven itself.

“I heard people in Voices and on the church’s worship team singing ‘Worthy Of It All’ in their own languages,” said Macayla Wiggins, a senior music education major from Saraland, AL. “I couldn’t help but think of Heaven, where every tribe, every tongue and every nation bowed before the Lamb of God.”

Connecting Across Languages

The trip also gave students opportunities to discover new ways the Lord could use their gifts in ministry.

“As a sound technician, I never really thought that I would be able to impact others with my job while not being on the stage,” said Claire Lewis, a senior production technologies major from Las Vegas, NV. “The Lord showed me that it is quite the opposite. It is truly part of ministry.”

Student Director Harrison Bridges reflected on the unity formed throughout the week.

“It was so amazing to see how the Lord brought people from different parts of the country together and how we were able to connect with other Christians and feel like family even though we didn’t speak the same language,” said Bridges, a graduate vocal performance student from Tallahassee, FL.

For alumna Katie Jones, the trip served as a reminder of how intentionally God works through every moment and every testimony.

“I was reminded of how God uses our testimonies to encourage those around us and got to see how He uses even the smallest details and moments all for His glory,” Jones said.

Affirming Calls to Ministry

Many students also described the trip as personally transformative. Several reflected on how the experience strengthened their relationship with the Lord and affirmed their calling to ministry, while Addie Cronan said the Lord brought healing to her body from a sickness she had been struggling with.

“This trip was the most amazing thing I have ever experienced,” said Meagan Ford, a senior psychology major from Eastaboga, AL. “The love that was shared to us was the most beautiful example of God’s love that I have ever seen from anyone.”

For the students and staff of Voices of Mobile, Puerto Rico became more than a mission trip. It became a reminder that the Kingdom of God reaches beyond cultures, languages, and borders — and that the Lord faithfully meets His people wherever they are.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.