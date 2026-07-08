Provost Jason Lee – Academic Innovation for Kingdom Impact

When Jason Lee graduated in 1991 from what was then Mobile College, he left campus with a bachelor’s degree in religion and a foundation that shaped his faith, his calling and his future.

Now, decades later, Lee returns home as provost and vice president for academic administration at the University of Mobile. He steps into a key leadership role to strengthen and expand UM’s academic programs while positioning the university for a future defined by academic entrepreneurship, innovation and Kingdom impact.

“When I was a student at UM decades ago, the faculty and staff made a tremendous impact on my life. I grew spiritually and developed knowledge and skills that continue to shape how I live my life and do my work,” says Lee, who holds a PhD in religious history from The University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland.

Today, he partners with deans and faculty to provide students with courses and programs grounded in a Christian worldview that result in excellent outcomes for their professional field and academic discipline.

“Academic programs at the university are the core for Christ-centered training for future teachers, lawyers, preachers, officers, worship leaders, scientists, counselors, politicians and artists,” Lee says. “The academic training received at UM will leave a God honoring legacy wherever our graduates go next.”

Guiding the Academic Mission

UM President Charles Smith announced Lee’s appointment to the new position of provost at the UM Board of Trustees Oct. 24, 2025, meeting.

“Dr. Lee embodies the kind of Christ-centered leadership our university seeks to model. His academic expertise and administrative experience will serve our students and faculty well as we continue advancing the University of Mobile’s mission to exist For Christ & His Kingdom,” Smith said.

“I’m equally excited to see Dr. Lee serve alongside our current vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller. Dr. Buchanan Miller has served the University of Mobile with distinction and will continue to impact the lives of thousands of students through her faithful leadership. Together, this new administrative team brings both continuity and fresh vision for the next chapter of the University of Mobile.”

Creativity & Stewardship

As provost, Lee provides a twin emphasis of support – advancing the president’s vision for the university and equipping faculty and deans to build strong academic programs to shape students who lead with wisdom, integrity and purpose.

That also means ensuring every academic program at UM — whether healthcare, business, education, ministry, counseling, worship leadership, science or the arts — is a platform for discipleship that prepares students for Kingdom impact.

“To have this sort of impact, the academic programs at UM must be marked by creativity and stewardship. New and existing programs should meet goals of marketability and sustainability along with goals of efficiency and effectiveness,” Lee says.

Reflecting Christ

That focus on academic entrepreneurship and innovation guides efforts to identify new programs that prepare students for in demand careers, leverage existing resources for maximum impact and efficiency, and develop and deliver programs in creative ways – including online, hybrid, accelerated and interdisciplinary formats. It also considers a program’s return on investment, including its impact on recruiting, retention and job placement rates.

These efforts move toward a single purpose: preparing students to reflect Christ in their work, their relationships and the world around them.

“Ultimately, Christian higher education is a specialized extension of the work of local churches, which is to display the gospel and to train disciples to live for God’s glory in His world,” says Lee.