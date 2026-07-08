Q&A With UM Head Baseball Coach Kyle Friday

When you see Kyle Friday, head baseball coach at the University of Mobile, you might not immediately think cattle farmer — but that’s where his hard work ethic began.

“I’ve helped my father in all aspects of farming, from baling hay to putting out feed and helping deliver calves, since I can remember. This is where my hard work ethic and desire to do everything to the best of my ability started.”

A former Ram himself, Friday leads the University of Mobile baseball team with the same hard work and dedication, developing his players to not only be strong athletes, but strong men of faith.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I transferred my junior year from Wallace Community College in Selma to play baseball at the University of Mobile. I graduated from UM with my bachelor’s in kinesiology, then completed my master’s in physical education and teacher certification from the University of West Alabama while being the graduate assistant for the University of Mobile’s baseball team.

After my two years as a GA, I was promoted to assistant coach and then two years after that, I became the head coach.

Q: What led you to coach at the University of Mobile?

A: Coach Mike Jacobs (founding Rams baseball coach who passed away in 2019) and his reputation was one of the main reasons I transferred to UM. The baseball team and Christian values were held to a high standard, which is not always found in other schools.

Q: What makes your program at UM unique?

A: We care more about who students are as a person than we do as a player. Of course, we will do everything to help them develop as players, but baseball doesn’t last forever.

At the end of the day, we care about them growing as young men, becoming good husbands, good fathers and, most importantly, followers of Christ.

Q: How do you help student athletes grow in their faith and in their lives?

A: We offer multiple ways for students to hear the Gospel during and out of season. From talks in the locker room to ‘Faith Fridays’ and team church once a month, our players hear from multiple people about how God moves and how He has made a way for them to spend eternity with them.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.