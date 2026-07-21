Q&A With Professor of Biblical Studies Douglas Wilson

“I went to college for music, and God saved me,” said Dr. Douglas Wilson.

More than 40 years later, Wilson is preparing the next generation of Kingdom leaders as program director for Christian Ministry and professor of biblical studies at the University of Mobile.

Through biblical teaching, discipleship, missions and more, Wilson equips students to know God’s word, share the Gospel and faithfully live out their calling “For the Kingdom. To the World.”

Q: What is your professional background?

Originally, I intended to be a vocal performer or a music teacher, but when Jesus saved me, He also called me to ministry, so I switched schools where I could complete my music training while taking plenty of Bible and theology courses.

I went to seminary to prepare for pastoral ministry, and God called us to the nations. My wife, Kim, and I participated in a short-term mission trip to Brazil and God opened our eyes to see what He was doing around the world. We had no idea how the Lord would provide opportunities for us to take the Gospel internationally and equip students to share Jesus to the ends of the earth.

I pursued a doctorate to prepare for teaching, and God used it to teach me the history and cultures of the ancient world. In 1996, we moved to Nicaragua to teach for UM. Since 2003, I have been teaching the Bible in Mobile to UM students and taking them around the world to see what God is doing among the nations.

Q: What courses do you teach at UM?

I teach Intro to the Bible, Old Testament, Hebrew and Aramaic, Archaeology and the Bible, Intercultural Foundations and more.

Watching students develop a deeper love and understanding of God’s Word keeps me grateful. Equipping them to build bridges across cultural barriers for the sake of the Gospel keeps me motivated. As a lifelong learner, I love to teach, because I love to learn!

Q: Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

Students won’t get lost in the crowd here — professors call you by name and care about your life. You’ll receive grace and you’ll find truth revealed.

If you are studying Bible, theology, ministry or missions, you need to choose a school where the professors believe that the whole Bible is the Word of God. You can count on every School of Christian Studies professor and instructor to teach the Bible as the divinely inspired Word of God.

We’re equipping ministry students to engage their head, heart and hands. Our majors graduate with ministry teaching, supervised ministry training and ministry internship field experience.

Q: We say our students are “Designed for More.” What does that mean to you?

We prepare students for more than simply becoming college graduates able to earn a living wage and contribute positively to society. Both our programs and our students are designed for more. Whether or not our general students are confessing Christians, we treat each one with dignity and respect as image bearers of God. We seek to model this for our ministry students.

Those with a calling to vocational ministry and missions are designed to live out that calling. We invest time with them inside and outside the classroom.

Q: What is a tradition or practice at UM that you particularly enjoy and why?

The globe tradition is one I particularly appreciate, touching the globe as students are welcomed and later sent out. As a Christian university, this tradition reminds us of the Great Commandments and the Great Commission.

Incoming students are welcomed by an institution motivated to love God and to love our neighbor. Graduates have been entrusted with the Gospel message and are then commissioned to take the Gospel of the Kingdom to the ends of the earth. “For the Kingdom. To the World.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.