It’s Okay to be Undecided

Choosing a major can be one of the most difficult decisions you will have to make as a student. Some people know what they want to do when they arrive. Others need extra time to find their passion. If you are like me, you may feel pressured and rushed to pick a major before you attend your first day of classes. However, what people do not tell you is that it is okay to be undecided.

Growing up in a small town, I never knew there were so many careers to pick from. I only knew about the stereotypical jobs they teach you about when you are young. I rushed to pick a major and did not like my choice as much as I thought I would. I was able to find my passion with the help of friendly people and resources at the University of Mobile.

Here are a few ways to start your exploration of a potential major and career:

Talk to your advisor. Your University of Mobile advisor is here to help you succeed. Ask questions. He or she is there to point you in the right direction and offer suggestions. Talk to your friends. Ask them questions about their majors. You may learn something that will pique your interest. Visit the Student Success Center. The most valuable service to undecided students is the Student Success Center at the University of Mobile. They offer one-on-one counseling about career goals and assist students in finding job shadowing opportunities to explore potential career fields.

The Student Success Center also uses the Freshman Seminar course to allow first-year students the opportunity to better understand themselves and potential career choices. Those who have chosen a major can receive confirmation or an opportunity to reevaluate their choice.

Students can take advantage of the CliftonStrengths assessments and the Calling and Career module to identify potential career options. The Student Success Center also encourages undecided students to take Focus 2, an in-depth assessment designed to connect students with potential careers that complement their talents, interests and values.

The staff, faculty, and students at the University of Mobile are more than happy to help you in your search for your passion. I would encourage future and current undecided students to explore their options before rushing to deciding. Take your time. It could save you time, money, and stress in the long run.