University of Mobile Tops Alabama with 100% NCLEX Pass Rate for BSN Graduates

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Nursing scored a perfect 100% pass rate for BSN graduates taking the NCLEX national licensure examination during 2022 – the highest pass rate in the state of Alabama.

The Christian university’s 100% NCLEX pass rate gives it the top score among all 15 Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs in Alabama for 2022, according to an Alabama Board of Nursing online listing of nursing education programs.

Nursing graduates are required to pass the NCLEX to be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the United States and Canada. The standardized test assesses a candidate’s competency and ability to provide safe, effective nursing care prior to entering the profession.

“Our School of Nursing faculty is committed to assuring that our graduates are well prepared for the NCLEX and their entry into the nursing profession. We are proud of our BSN graduates whose hard work and dedication to their professional calling has resulted in this excellent score,” said Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller, vice president for academic affairs.

“I thank God for His faithfulness and the dedicated School of Nursing faculty,” said Dr. Sarah Barnes-Witherspoon, dean of the UM School of Nursing.

She said an emphasis on face-to-face NCLEX review, integrated specialty testing and the addition of a test-taking strategies were among the strategies used to assure graduates were well-prepared for the 2022 testing cycle. New processes were put in place following the challenges of teaching and learning during a pandemic.

In addition, faculty stressed the importance of taking the test as soon as possible after graduation, while a new graduate’s test-taking skills are still fresh.

The UM School of Nursing is part of the College of Health Professions, which also includes the School of Nurse Anesthesia and the School of Health and Sports Science.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing is one of many professional degree programs offered in the School of Nursing, including the online RN to BSN program and a new five-semester Associate Degree in Nursing.

Graduate programs include the Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner, Master of Science in Nursing Leadership, and Post-Master’s APRN Certificate.

Doctor of Nursing Practice programs include BSN to DNP Nurse Practitioner and Post-Master’s DNP.

