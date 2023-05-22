Driven to Serve: Kaileigh Bodle

Kaileigh Bodle

Case Manager

Baldwin County Council on Aging

Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology ’19 I can be the hands and feet of Jesus every day in this field…I am serving exactly where the Lord wants me to be. -Kaileigh Bodle ’19

From a young age, Kaileigh Bodle possessed the desire to serve others. She has a passion for people, especially those underprivileged and unable to help themselves. Now, she does just that, every single day. This University of Mobile graduate is living a dream that only the Lord anticipated for her, all because she took a step of faith.

After graduating from the University of Mobile with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Kaileigh started her career as an exercise physiologist doing cardiac and pulmonary rehab. Through her work with older adults, she discovered a passion for helping senior citizens. Today, she is a case manager at the Baldwin County Council on Aging, serving the Lord using skills enhanced through her college experience at UM.

Q. What did you like most about UM?

A. Like many others, the University of Mobile felt like home to me, and the people became family. While attending UM, I connected with fellow students as well as professors. The community at the University is unlike any other because they genuinely care about you and your well-being. To this day, I still talk to some of my UM professors because of the impact they made on my life. Christ is the center of everything at UM, which made my time there special.

Q. What are some of the most important things you gained from your UM experience?

A. Through my time at the University of Mobile, I realized who I am in Christ and the path that He has paved for my life. As Isaiah 55:8-9 illustrates, “my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways.” I saw in my own life that though His plans are not my plans, they are far greater than the ones I had for myself. God was preparing me through everything I learned in my season at UM for where I am today.

Q. What have you been up to since leaving UM?

A. Following graduation from UM, I began working in the ProHealth Fitness Center at Mobile Infirmary. From there, I transitioned to Providence Hospital as an exercise physiologist doing cardiac and pulmonary rehab. I was there for two years and loved every minute of it. I was then drawn to the Baldwin County Council on Aging (a hidden treasure) because I have always loved and had a heart for the elderly. I took a leap of faith and changed the direction of my career.

I am now a case manager and have been here for two years. I could not have asked for anything better; this is my calling. I can be the hands and feet of Jesus every day in this field. My qualifications, school experiences and minors are utilized every day in this field of work.

Q. What do you love about your work?

A. I was very intrigued by the Council on Aging when I discovered more about its mission. I have loved the elderly ever since I was younger, having learned so much from their wisdom and incredible stories. I feel like I learned more from them than they ever could from me.

As a case manager, I wear many hats. In the office, I guide clients to find suitable insurance and help them locate the resources they need. Outside of the office, I visit clients in their homes and see how they live every day. This aspect of the job allows me to help people who are unable to help themselves. I have assisted a large scale of elderly patients, from those living lives in safe and sufficient environments to those confined to homelessnes

I love the people I get to work with every day and the relationships I have established with my clients. I am serving exactly where the Lord wants me to be.

Q. What are you passionate about?

A. I am passionate about people and am driven to serve the underprivileged, those who are unable to help themselves and those in need of guidance. My heart goes out to the elderly in Baldwin County. Many seniors do not have anyone to turn to for help, but here at the Council on Aging, I can be that someone for them.