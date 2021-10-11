Good Work Agency Offers University of Mobile Students Real-world Marketing Experience

MOBILE, Ala. – The Good Work Agency is a full-service marketing agency based out of the University of Mobile School of Business that gives students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the realm of marketing before they graduate.

In addition to the theory and coursework they learn in the classroom, the Good Work Agency provides practical application for students to take what they have learned and put it into practice.

Types of work that students may work on include branding, graphic design, web development and design, social media management, email marketing, photography/videography and project management. All proceeds from the students’ work goes back into student development and scholarships.

Students from all degree programs who have an interest in the marketing field are welcome to join. Currently, the agency consists of students from the digital media and advertising, management, and graphic design disciplines.

School of Business senior Avery Wilhite says “Having been a part of the Good Work Agency from the very beginning in 2018 has been extremely special. Through it all, I have had the opportunity to work on challenging projects that have given me the real-world experience that employers look for. I have also made life-long friends and been able to make great connections within the marketing industry.”

For more information about the Good Work Agency, visit goodworkagency.org. Current UM students may apply to join the team at goodworkagency.org/apply.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.