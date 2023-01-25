My Poetic Journey to UM

Poetry is my first love! In 7th grade, poetry and different writing styles of literature were introduced to me. Since then, I have written over 164 poems from 7th grade until now as a college senior.

The University of Mobile has allowed me to expand my writing skills and creativity. One of the opportunities I had was to compete for the title of Miss University of Mobile in 2022. It was so wonderful to recite a self-written poem of my own as my talent and be able to be heard.

Pursue Your Passion

In 3rd grade, one assignment for our class was to recite a poem every week that our teacher gave us to remember. I made an “A” on every poem recited. In church, I recited Easter and Christmas poems that I wrote. I even wrote a skit for our church youth to perform. I say that to say how strong my love for writing is. When you are passionate about something, it shows.

As I reflect on my childhood, I realize that my mom is my inspiration in having a love for writing. As she knew pronouns, adverbs, adjectives, and etc., off the top of her head, so did I. She loves English, and I have taken that trait from her.

Why I Chose UM

After earning an associate degree in general studies at my local community college, I planned to transfer to a four-year university. I didn’t want to be too far away from home. I chose the University of Mobile because of its wonderful creative writing program. Each time from 10th through 12th grade that I visited the campus, it made me feel like I was at home. With that being said, I started my junior year while continuing to pursue my career.

Since I have been here, I have taken some fascinating classes such as “The Novel,” “Introduction to Writing Short Stories” and “Introduction Writing for Film and Television.” My goal is to become a writer who writes books, poetry, skits, short stories and screenplays. I would love to further my career in even becoming a director.

My Purpose

God has led me to know my purpose, and I am forever grateful in knowing what He has called me to do.

As graduation approaches in May 2023, I am beyond proud of myself and the effort I have put in to achieve my goals. I can now make use of my creativity and expand it even more. I want to be an inspiration to others, just to let them know that they can do it, too!

This is my purpose. This is what I was created to do. As my favorite poet Maya Angelou says, “Nothing will work unless you do.” That is one quote that I will always have in mind, and I hope you do, too.

Everyone has a purpose. You just have to find it.

