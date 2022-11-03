Never Give Up: Ayanna Whittaker

Ayanna Whittaker

Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry “I knew from a young age that I wanted to help those who were unable to help themselves. However, I never knew the specific career path to take to achieve this plan. The environment, people and professors at the University of Mobile helped me find my calling.”

– Ayanna Whittaker ’22

At the University of Mobile, Ayanna Whittaker learned to believe in herself. She found a support system in her professors and peers. Dr. Wanda Jones, assistant professor of chemistry, “was the first person to express the potential that she saw in me. Her belief in me helped form my decision to become a physician,” says Whittaker.

“Dr. Jones taught me more than the basics of chemistry. She helped inspire me to further my education in medicine. She was and still is my biggest cheerleader who has helped me accomplish my goals.”

Whittaker graduated from UM with a Bachelor of Science in biology and minor in chemistry. As she applies to medical school and prepares for a future in medicine, Professor Jones will be right there cheering her on.

Q. What did you gain from your UM experience?

A. The most important piece of knowledge I gained from my experience at the University of Mobile was to not limit yourself. I learned to keep going and never give up, even when it gets hard.

Q. What are your plans after graduation?

A. I am applying to medical school in hopes of one day becoming a practicing physician in the art of medicine. The University of Mobile prepared me for this moment by teaching me the fundamentals of science through practice and research.

Q. We use the phrase “Know and Be Known” to describe the UM experience. What does “Know and Be Known” mean to you?

A. “Know and Be Known” to me means putting your best self into the world to be able to make a difference in the lives of others.