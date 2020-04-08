New Master of Science in Leadership and Communication at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is now accepting applications for graduate students in a newly developed online Master of Science in Leadership and Communication.

The master’s degree in leadership and communication is designed to give business and non-profit professionals the practical knowledge and skills they need to help their organization succeed, said Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the School of Business.

The online program in the School of Business can be completed in either one or two years, making it flexible for working adults.

Dunning said the program benefits current business or non-profit leaders as well as those preparing for managerial roles in a variety of organizations. In addition, graduates will have the academic credentials to teach at the college level.

“This master’s program equips current professionals for the primary roles of leading and communicating within their organization. It also opens doors for those looking to enter into a managerial position, since NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers) survey results indicate leadership and communication skills are sought-after skills by employers,” Dunning said.

Constructed as a project-based, practitioner-focused program, courses are structured in three 5-week segments with projects, dialogues and quizzes being spread throughout the semester.

Upon completion, graduates will have 18 hours of leadership/management courses and 18 hours of communication courses at the graduate level, making them eligible to teach undergraduate courses in either discipline at regionally accredited higher education institutions.

Applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply. Applicants may hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from an accredited institution of higher education.

For more information about the Master of Science in Leadership and Communication or other degrees at the University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu/academics or call 251.442.2222.

