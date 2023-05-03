Nursing Students Participate in Lamp Lighting and Pinning Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. – Nursing students at the University of Mobile were pinned as a symbol of their initiation into the noble profession of nursing during a School of Nursing lamp lighting and pinning ceremony April 29 in UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

The lamp lighting and pinning ceremony is a tribute to “Florence Nightingale — the Lady with the Lamp” who is recognized as the founder of modern nursing. The lamp lighting signifies the decision of these nursing students to care for the sick and wounded persons. During part of the ceremony, students recite the Nightingale Pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of the nursing profession in the United States. Nursing students have recited the pledge at pinning ceremonies for decades.

All students in the Traditional and Accelerated School of Nursing programs participated in the lamp lighting ceremony and recited the Florence Nightingale pledge together.

Students received area awards, the Florence Nightingale awards and the Jenelle McElroy Nursing Scholarship.

Area awards were presented to Sarah Wheeler and Abigail Waldrep. Wheeler is from Rome, Georgia, and is in the accelerated class. Waldrep is from Gardendale, Alabama, and is in the traditional class.

Anh Vu, School of Nursing graduate and 2021 Florence Nightingale Award Winner, presented the 2023 Florence Nightingale Awards to Mandy Sullivan and Sarah Martinez. Sullivan is from McIntosh, Alabama, and is in the accelerated class. Martinez is from Opelika, Alabama, and is in the traditional class.

The Jenelle McElroy Nursing Scholarship was presented to Jessica Presley, class of 2024.

Students who participated in the pinning ceremony and will be awarded degrees during UM graduation ceremonies on May 6 are:

Accelerated Class:

Adison Piper Argent

Christopher Elwin Beaver (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Sushma Chhun

Cynthia Ellen Clement

Dylan Malik Driscoll

Kelsey Lynn Gill

Addie Carolyn Haas

Morgan Lee Howard (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Madison Alexis Johnston

Bridgette Annette Parsons (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Allie Sayasane Sheppard

Mandy Danese Sullivan

Macey Lauren Turner

Lauren Olivia Wallace (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Sara Elizabeth Wheeler (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Traditional Class:

Callie Grace Allen

Zoe’ Lynn Bohanon

Caroline Grace Boswell

Hahnnah Lulu Brown (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Jessica Kay Carr

Grace Marilyn Cunningham

Savanna Fuchsberger

Caitlin Elizabeth Fulgham (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Alexia Loreen Horne

Taylor Brooke Jackson (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Cassidy Caroline James

Alexandra Suzanne Lucas (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Sarah Martinez

Megan Amanda Minshew

Angie Anne Norman

Hannah Joy Ray (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Brianna Dawn Roberts (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

Andrea Sanchez Gomez

Hayley Noel Wright

Abigail Tatum Waldrep (School of Nursing Honor Graduate)

JaKayla Deneise Young

For more information about the School of Nursing at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/schoolofnursing.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.