Making Graduate School Work – Together

When Mary Margaret and Blake Endris enrolled together in the University of Mobile’s Master of Science in Nursing–Family Nurse Practitioner program, they were navigating a season filled with change — career shifts, relocation and growing family responsibilities. Like many adult learners, they quickly realized success would require flexibility, sacrifice and trust.

“We both initially enrolled in the program as full-time students,” Mary Margaret said. “It quickly became clear that maintaining two full-time course loads while working and managing significant life transitions was not sustainable for our family.”

After prayerful consideration, the couple adjusted their plan. Blake transitioned to part-time enrollment and worked full-time as a travel nurse, while Mary Margaret remained enrolled full-time and worked part-time.

“What motivated us during the most challenging moments was our shared commitment to supporting one another, our faith, and our confidence that this season of sacrifice would ultimately lead to a more stable and fulfilling future for our family,” she said.

UM’s faculty and Christ-centered culture played a key role.

“The academic preparation was excellent and thoroughly equipped us for clinical practice,” Mary Margaret said. “The coursework was rigorous yet purposeful, and the faculty were truly phenomenal. They were consistently approachable, supportive and invested in our success.”

The spiritual foundation of the program left a lasting impact.

“What truly set the experience apart was the Christ-centered culture woven throughout the university. This was evident not only in the curriculum, but in the way faculty and staff interacted with students,” she said. Meaningful moments like White Coat ceremonies were powerful reminders that healthcare is a calling rooted in service and compassion.

“Overall, the combination of strong academic preparation, unwavering faculty support, and a genuine Christ-centered environment made this program both transformative and deeply fulfilling.”

Successful Nurse Practitioners

Mary Margaret graduated from the MSN–FNP program in December 2023, with Blake following in December 2024 — all while welcoming their first child along the way.

Today, both are working as nurse practitioners – Mary Margaret specializing in pain management at Mississippi Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center, and Blake as a full-time nurse practitioner provider with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

“Graduate school is not easy, and I would never minimize the challenges that come with balancing family, work and personal responsibilities. However, I can confidently say that it is absolutely doable,” Mary Margaret said.

“The journey is demanding, but it is also incredibly rewarding – and the personal and professional fulfillment on the other side makes every sacrifice worthwhile.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.