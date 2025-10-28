UM Trustee Meeting Celebrates Record Enrollment, Campus Updates and New Academic Leadership

MOBILE, Ala. –The University of Mobile Board of Trustees celebrated a season of growth and momentum at its Fall 2025 meeting Oct. 24 as university officials reported that record enrollment, campus improvements, new academic leadership, and thriving chapel and student life programs are igniting a spirit of excitement and purpose on campus.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith began the plenary session with a powerful devotional from Hebrews 1:1-4 that underscored UM’s unique moment, message and mission.

“Though our context is always evolving, our message and mission remain the same — we exist For Christ & His Kingdom,” Smith said.

With this as his backdrop, Smith introduced several new strategies and initiatives designed to propel the university into a new season of Kingdom impact.

“Every one of these principles, and every one of these projects, is designed to make a difference in and through the lives of our students,” the president said.

“I could not be more thankful for the ways God is blessing the work of countless leaders across campus,” Smith said. “From record enrollment to new programs to athletic accomplishments and much more — God is using this team to make an impact For Christ & His Kingdom.”

Trustees Welcome New Academic Leader

During the meeting, President Smith appointed Dr. Jason K. Lee to the new position of provost and vice president for academic administration. Lee will serve alongside Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller, vice president for academic affairs, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Sharing his excitement, President Smith said, “Dr. Lee’s academic expertise and administrative experience will serve our students and faculty well as we continue advancing the University of Mobile’s mission to exist For Christ & His Kingdom. Together, this new administrative team brings both continuity and fresh vision for the next chapter of the University of Mobile.”

Lee said the opportunities at UM for innovation and stewardship in academic programs are exciting.

“The holistic nature of education for Christ and His Kingdom poises the University of Mobile to continue the life-changing effect on students that I received as a student at the university,” Lee said.

Currently, Lee serves as professor of theological studies and director of the Center for Biblical Integration at Cedarville University, where he equips faculty to integrate biblical truth effectively within their fields of study.

In addition to his academic career, Lee has served in various ministry positions, most recently as discipleship pastor at Heritage Fellowship Church in Springfield, Ohio. Among many publications, he is co-author of “Scripture and Scrubs: Health Care Practice as Servants of Common Grace” released this year by B&H Academic, and the forthcoming “Submitting to Christ Together: Baptist Dogmatics Ecclesiology” set for a 2026 release by Baker Academic.

Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts in religion from the University of Mobile, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland. His doctoral theses in the field of religious history concentrated on early Baptist thought and hermeneutics.

Trustees Approve New Academic Programs

Trustees approved the following new academic programs:

• Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

• Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity-to-Master of Business Administration (5-year integrated MBA)

• Bachelor of Science in Natural Science

• Master of education in Instructional Leadership (online)

• Master of Fine Arts in Creative Practice

Enrollment, Campus Improvements and Rankings

University officials reported campus highlights, including record enrollment, campus improvements, national and state rankings.

• UM experienced a 14% increase in new students and residence halls are at capacity. UM surpassed its enrollment goal and welcoming 2,092 students for Fall 2025.

• Campus improvements to facilities and landscaping focused on strategic and high-traffic areas on campus to assure that students and guests feel welcomed, inspired and reminded that UM is a place where they belong. Updated areas include Ingram Dining Hall, Bedsole Commons, Weaver Hall/Enrollment Services, Martin Hall classrooms, landscaping at Ram Hall patio and throughout the grounds.

• 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings include: Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America, Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America, #1 Best College for Music in Alabama, #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama, #1 Best Dorms in Alabama.

• RegisteredNursing.org named the UM School of Nursing the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama.

• UM’s Chapel program is generating excitement and spiritual growth across campus as nationally recognized faith leaders from across Southern Baptist life deliver inspiring and challenging messages each week.

• A new partnership with C12, a national organization of Christian business leaders, brought a Faith at Work panel discussion to UM to explore the intersection of faith and work.

• A new Student Leadership Team has been created as the university focuses on expanding student leadership initiatives.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.