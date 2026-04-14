Q&A with Director of Piano Studies Kadisha Onalbayeva

When Kadisha Onalbayeva was five years old, she began her musical training at the Zhubanov Special School for Children in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Today, the celebrated international pianist, composer and professor of music is the first Steinway Artist from her home country of Kazakhstan and leads the piano studies program in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

Dr. Onalbayeva’s international background shapes her perspective as a performer, composer, director of piano studies and professor of music at UM.

“Growing up in Kazakhstan and performing across many countries helped me understand music as a universal language that crosses all borders,” says “Dr. O,” as she is known to students.

“I bring that global perspective into my teaching — with diverse repertoire, traditions and performance practices. It also helps me connect with students from different backgrounds and encourages openness, respect and curiosity in their musical journey.”

Onalbayeva has performed in prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Ehrbar Hall in Vienna and the American Church in Paris. A strong supporter of new music, she performs internationally from Central Asia to Europe, Costa Rica to across the United States. She holds two master’s degrees in composition and piano performance from the University of New Orleans and a Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance from Louisiana State University. A documentary of her life and musical career was released in both Kazakh and Russian by the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Recently, in honor of the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue,” she joined the University of Mobile Jazz Band for a world premiere of an original arrangement for jazz band. (Watch here.)

She sees music as a gift from God.

“I see each performance, lesson and conversation as a chance to reflect Christ’s love and to serve with integrity and excellence. I encourage students to find purpose in their artistry – to use their music to uplift others, offer beauty and glorify God in all they do.

Q. What do you like most about teaching at the University of Mobile?

A. What I love most is the strong sense of community, faith and commitment to excellence. It’s a blessing to work in a place where both students and faculty truly care — not only about reaching high artistic and academic standards, but also about growing in purpose and service. Being able to mentor students in a Christ-centered environment is something I deeply value, and I’m grateful for the meaningful relationships that form through music and learning together.

Q. What piano and composition courses do you typically teach at ASOTA?

A. I teach undergraduate and graduate Applied Piano, Chamber Music, Piano Literature, Graduate Music Theory and Composition. I also guide junior, senior and graduate students as they prepare for their recitals, supporting them through both artistic development and performance readiness.

Q. What is your approach to developing young pianists and composers at the collegiate level?

A. My teaching is personal and student-centered. I focus on strong technique, honest musicianship and developing each student’s unique artistic voice. I meet students where they are, challenge them to grow and support them with both discipline and kindness. Whether we’re working on a sonata or an original composition, I want them to think deeply, interpret with meaning, and perform with confidence and conviction.

Q. What do you hope students take away from their time in your studio?

A. I want them to leave with confidence in who they are — as musicians and as individuals. I hope they carry a strong sense of excellence, purpose and service, along with a belief in the power of music to make a difference. Most of all, I hope they feel inspired to use their gifts to serve something greater than themselves.

Q. You’ve performed and premiered works around the world — how do you bring that real-world experience into the classroom?

A. I bring a performer’s mindset into every lesson. I share what I’ve learned — about preparation, communication, collaboration and navigating challenges onstage and off. I’m honest with students about the realities of a musical career — what it takes to grow, stay grounded and remain true to your calling. I believe students appreciate hearing stories from my own journey, including the unexpected moments that shaped me along the way.

Q. What do you enjoy doing outside of teaching, composing and performing?

A. Spending time with my family, especially my grandchildren, brings me so much fun and joy. I also love nature, traveling — I’ve had the opportunity to visit over 55 countries — cooking and creating new vegan recipes. I enjoy giving back through my nonprofit, the Gulf Coast Steinway Society, where we support and encourage young musicians. I also serve as director of the Wilcox Foundation and the Gallery Music Studio, helping bring music education and outreach to Washington County and the surrounding communities. These parts of my life keep me grounded, inspired and renewed.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.