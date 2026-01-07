Explore Life at the University of Mobile – UM Day is Feb. 5, 2026

MOBILE, Ala. – Imagine a university where professors know your name, faith shapes every class and every career is seen as a calling to serve for the glory of God and the good of the world. At the University of Mobile, you’ll find a campus community where you can thrive academically, spiritually and personally.

Experience it all at UM Day on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 – a special campus-visit event for high school and transfer students and their families.

Wondering what your future could look like at a university where faith and learning go hand in hand? UM Day at the University of Mobile is your chance to see for yourself.

Check‑in begins at 8:30 a.m. in Ram Hall, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, Alabama 36613.

RSVP today at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Earn a $2,000 Visit Day Scholarship

Students who attend a UM Day, apply and enroll are eligible for a $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students – making this the perfect time to plan your visit and take the next step toward your future.

Why RSVP Now?

When you RSVP, you unlock exclusive opportunities and special perks that make your visit even more rewarding.

Apply for Free at UM Day!

at UM Day! Free UM Day T-shirt for students who apply for admission at UM Day!

for students who apply for admission at UM Day! Free UM sweatshirt for students who make their enrollment down payment!

for students who make their enrollment down payment! $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students who visit, apply and enroll

What Happens at UM Day?

On your visit, you’ll:

Tour our beautiful 880‑acre campus and see why our dorms are ranked #1 in Alabama on a campus ranked #1 for safety.

Meet professors and current students who will inspire you.

Learn how affordable a private Christian university can be.

Apply for free — and take the first step toward your future.

Just 1 More UM Day!

The final UM Day of spring semester 2025 is March 23. Reserve your spot today at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Schedule a Private Visit

If you can’t make a UM Day, private tours are available year-round. You can still qualify for the $2,000 Visit Scholarship when you visit, apply and enroll.

Schedule a visit at umobile.edu/visit or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

