Q&A With Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Tiffany Wilson

MOBILE, Ala. — Dr. Tiffany Wilson’s passion for teaching began long before her first classroom.

“As a child, I ‘taught’ my younger siblings as they sat in plastic Little Tikes school desks, and I would teach them just as I had learned from my teachers. I would even line up my stuffed animals to teach them my spelling words and recite my poems,” said Wilson.

That childhood spark has grown into a lifelong mission. As an assistant professor in the School of Education at the University of Mobile, Wilson guides future teachers. She helps them discover their own path for education and prepares them to go out and inspire others.

She brings 29 years of experience across all levels of education, from elementary teacher to assistant principal then director of human resources. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and both an EdS and EdD in curriculum and instruction.

“Throughout these roles, I witnessed firsthand the powerful impact of teachers and staff working together to support student success. Their dedication reminded me daily that teachers truly change lives,” said Wilson. “I am grateful to bring that experience to UM, guiding and preparing future educators to become champions in the lives of children.”

Q: Can you tell us about some of your role models and what you learned from them?

A: I was inspired by two teachers in my early education.

Mrs. Phillips, my second-grade teacher, encouraged me so much that I began to believe that I could accomplish more academically. With love and kindness, she encouraged my writing and creativity until my isolation was cultivated into a quiet confidence.

My fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Blair, had the most profound impact on my decision to teach.

He was and will always be my favorite teacher. He recognized my interest in teaching and helping others and often allowed me to be his teacher assistant and a tutor.

What was unique about Mr. Blair was that he was interested in developing relationships with his students. He got to know us, allowed us to get to know him and he was genuinely interested in our success beyond the time and space of his classroom.

It is with the same passion and commitment shown by these mentors that I strive to teach, guide and positively influence my students at UM.

Q: Why did you decide to become a college professor in the School of Education?

A: I have seen and experienced many challenges and rewards of teaching. My desire is to prepare, encourage and inspire others to join our field. I am a passionate and obsessive learner and I am excited to share what I have learned with my students.

What interests me about the field of education is its life-long dedication to knowledge acquisition and application. Education is a continuous cycle of people engaging and sharing curiosity, learning and growth.

Q: What is something surprising about yourself that might surprise your students?

A: I have a potbellied pig named Fredrick Alabaster, also known as “Freddie.”

Growing up, I had a secret wish that I would have a pig of my very own. I never shared my wish with anyone, but determined to one day hold Fredrick Alabaster in my arms, I picked out his name when I was nine.

Freddie was my birthday present in 2017. I chose him from his litter, syringe fed him as a baby, potty trained him in only a day and he lived inside with our family until he began to root in the house.

If you don’t know, potbellied pigs are great companions, very intelligent animals and can be very manipulative. Needless to say, Fredrick Alabaster normally gets what he wants when Momma is around. He will always have a very special place in my heart.

