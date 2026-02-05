Spring Convocation Sets the Tone for Christ-Centered Athletics at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – For student athletes at the University of Mobile, the most important victories aren’t decided on a field or court, but in the foundation on which they build their lives – a foundation grounded in Christ.

That challenge was delivered during the Baptist university’s first Spring Convocation for Athletics, a chapel-style gathering that brought together nearly 500 student-athletes from across all 21 intercollegiate sports programs. The event featured guest speaker Heiden Ratner, a former collegiate basketball player and founding pastor of WALK Church in Las Vegas. Ratner spoke from John 15 on Jesus’ parable of the vine and branches, shared his personal testimony, and challenged student-athletes to build their lives on Christ rather than their sport.

The message connected.

“Heiden did an amazing job relating his own experience of making basketball his God and asking the hard question: What happens when your sport doesn’t work out and you’ve built your life on it?” said Dylan Moran, a senior business management major on UM’s Rams baseball team.

“That message really hit home and showed how putting anything above God will eventually affect your life. What made the chapel even more meaningful was seeing the impact it had on others. One of my teammates was saved through this message,” Dylan said.

Shaping Students for Christ and the World

The Spring Convocation for Athletics was held Jan. 27 as part of a broader effort at the University of Mobile to intentionally expose student-athletes to the gospel and nurture spiritual growth – a mission championed by Tim Adams, UM’s new vice president for student development and collegiate athletics.

Under the leadership of UM President Charles Smith, Adams is strengthening the role of the university’s student life and athletic programs in shaping culture and spiritual formation. A former collegiate football player with a coach’s heart for students, Adams is starting new initiatives that invest in student growth – like a fall semester student leadership retreat – while raising the level of excitement for campus activities and events. In keeping with UM’s mission, the overall goal is to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.

“We want our students to embrace what it means to live For Christ & His Kingdom,” said Adams.

Heiden Ratner Presents Gospel Message

Heiden Ratner was the perfect choice to kick off the first athletics convocation – a former Division I basketball player at James Madison University, he is chaplain to the NFL Las Vegas Raiders and the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. By vocation he is a church planter – in addition to founding and serving as senior pastor at WALK Church, he is the Las Vegas City Missionary for SEND Network, the church planting arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Ratner was already scheduled to speak at the university-wide weekly Chapel program when Adams recognized an opportunity to capitalize on a moment that could speak specifically to the hearts of athletes.

“Heiden has an incredible gift and ability to relate to college age students,” Adams said. “He also has a gift to take complex biblical concepts and make them relatable to our students. Watching the Holy Spirit move through Heiden to reach the hearts and minds of our athletes was amazing. Several athletes responded to the call to repent of their old life and live for Jesus, trusting in the True Vine that will help them bear fruit.”

‘The Lord Was Working’

Volleyball player Sophie Dorris, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology on the pre-physical therapy track, had a front-seat view of the convocation’s impact. With one side of Pharr Gym’s bleachers filled with student-athletes, Sophie took a seat on the opposite side, facing the larger group.

“What a blessing that turned out to be!” Sophie said. “From there, I was able to see the full picture of what God was doing. The Lord was working, and it was visible on so many faces!

“Being at chapel with fellow athletes was so special to me. We cheer each other on during our games, but our connection often ends there. This chapel gave us the chance to grow with one another outside of sports, which was really meaningful to me.”

