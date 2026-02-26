President of the North American Mission Board, Kevin Ezell, Challenges Students and Regional Ministry Leaders to Live for the Lost

MOBILE, Ala. – “We are called to live sent.”

That was the message shared in Chapel at the University of Mobile on Feb. 25 by guest speaker Dr. Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention.

NAMB mobilizes Southern Baptist churches for their next step in missions in North America, whether it’s in church planting, compassion ministry or evangelism training and outreach. During Ezell’s time with NAMB, the organization has planted over 12,000 churches.

Prior to Chapel, UM President Charles Smith hosted a lunch and panel discussion with Ezell and regional ministry leaders. Smith praised Dr. Ezell’s leadership and the work of the North American Mission Board.

“One of our greatest desires is to see the University of Mobile resource and encourage churches in our region and around the world. Gatherings like this help us do just that,” Smith said.

‘Living Sent’

During Chapel, Ezell challenged students to see their time at UM as preparation for ministry. Preaching from 1 Corinthians 16:7-9, he reminded them that God has placed them at the University of Mobile and on earth for a purpose — to live intentionally and live out the gospel.

Ezell reminded students that God has placed them at UM for a limited time and with a specific purpose of “living sent” to live out the Gospel. He told them:

1. Be intentional.

“If you are going to live sent, you have to be very intentional.”

2. Expect challenges.

“Paul looked at challenges as confirmation of the call,” he said. “Sometimes God uses the most challenging seasons of your life to produce the most meaningful ministry.”

He reminded students that opposition is not a signal to retreat, but often a wide-open door full of opportunity to live out the gospel.

3. Be faithful and focused to the finish.

“We have to make the most of this time,” said Ezell. “It is all about the gospel.”

Rather than waiting until graduation to engage in ministry, Ezell encouraged students to begin now. He reminded students that no matter the career path they pursue, they are first called to live sent.

“You can be on mission while earning your degree,” he said.

Be Open to Church Planting

At the luncheon meeting, Ezell discussed NAMB’s ministry with local Southern Baptist pastors.

He said there is a spiritual awakening happening on college campuses. Through Send Network, one of NAMB’s resources, new churches in college towns are seeing strong gospel response and significant growth. Students are coming to faith, being baptized and stepping into leadership.

“It is amazing what God is doing,” Ezell said. “There is nothing better than watching people grow in the Lord. Seeing lives changed — that is what it is all about.”

