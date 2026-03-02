University of Mobile Announces Director and Senior Advisors for New Tom Elliff Center for Missions

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has named the leadership team that will guide the newly established Tom Elliff Center for Missions, appointing a director and senior advisors who bring decades of Great Commission experience to this strategic new initiative.

Director Austin Holcomb and senior advisors D. Ray and Amanda Davis have extensive missionary field experience and years of mobilizing teams and individuals to global mission fields through the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

“It is a tremendous blessing to have Austin, D. Ray, and Amanda leading the Tom Elliff Center for Missions at the University of Mobile,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “They are seasoned servants of Christ whose years with the International Mission Board have refined both their skill and their spiritual maturity. These are leaders who love the local church, cherish the gospel and understand the urgency of the nations. I am confident the Lord will use them to raise up students who live and go with gospel purpose.”

UM Provost Jason Lee said the Tom Elliff Center for Missions will enable students at the Baptist university to leverage their academic and professional training for Kingdom impact.

“With on-campus discussions, short-term mission trips and partnerships with local churches and missionary agencies like the International Mission Board, the Elliff Center will be a key asset to developingkingdom-minded graduates,” Lee said.

Built for Global Impact

The Tom Elliff Center for Missions launches in Fall 2026 and was made possible by a historic multi-million-dollar investment by generous donors.

Named in honor of Dr. Tom Elliff — pastor, preacher and former president of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention — the center reflects Elliff’s lifelong passion for mobilizing believers to reach the nations. During his tenure, Elliff strengthened missionary care, renewed a focus on prayer and championed engagement among unreached peoples.

Elliff said establishing the Center for Missions “only further underscores the University of Mobile’s long-standing determination to give each student and faculty member a ‘heart’ for fulfilling the Lord’s Great Commission.

“The incredible team chosen to lead the Center for Missions will assure students that stepping ‘onto’ the UM campus will prepare them to step ‘into’ their world, compelled by a fervent desire to share Christ, regardless of their training focus,” said Elliff. “On a personal note, with a granddaughter who will also be a UM graduate, that prospect brings my wife and me great joy.”

Austin Holcomb to Lead Center

Director Austin Holcomb said leading UM’s new Tom Elliff Center for Missions is especially significant, as Elliff served as president of the International Mission Board when Austin and his wife, Megan, were first deployed to West Africa.

“He is a leader I have great respect for – he preached with conviction, walked in humility and cared more about prayer and holiness than programs or personal influence. I care about this, too, and it will be an honor to lead a center that upholds this kind of legacy,” Holcomb said.

Most recently, the Holcombs served as IMB pipeline liaisons at New Orleans Baptist Theological seminary where they supported students who were considering international missions service. As a missionary in West Africa, his focus included security-conscious mission strategy in restricted contexts, rural evangelism and discipleship, and biblical training for leaders.

He is completing a doctorate in missiology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he also holds a Master of Theology. He earned a Master of Divinity in international church planting from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Arts in intercultural studies from The College at Southeastern, and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Dalton State University.

Decades of IMB Experience

Serving as strategic advisors are married couple D. Ray Davis and Amanda Davis. Combined, they served over 55 years with the International Mission Board, having recently retired.

As senior advisor for strategic partnerships and church engagement, D. Ray Davis will cultivate and strengthen relationships between the Tom Elliff Center for Missions and churches, pastors, denomination partners, alumni and donors.

“I’ve prayed every morning for years that the Lord of the harvest would send laborers into His harvest,” said D. Ray Davis. “I’m excited to see how God uses this chapter as Amanda and I serve students at the University of Mobile through the Tom Elliff Center for Missions to see laborers mobilized into the harvest.”

He served more than 33 years with the International Mission Board in a variety of roles, including as church mobilization team leader and associate vice president of mobilization while leading IMB teams in establishing networking, recruiting and partnership strategies. He began his career with the IMB as a missionary to South Africa and then as a team leader in Zimbabwe where he served as prayer and networking strategist for the Southern Africa region.

He holds a Doctor of Ministry in leadership from Columbia International University, a Master of Missiology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Arts in business management from University of Georgia.

As senior advisor for student development, care and engagement, Amanda Davis will provide leadership in student discipleship, vocational discernment and cross-cultural preparation.

“I am eager to be among University of Mobile students who are interested in pursuing missions, but I am also looking forward to getting to know the international students whom God is bringing here,” Amanda Davis said.

“My prayer is that through the influence of the Center for Missions, international students will return to their home countries with the best academic education to pursue their careers and having been discipled and equipped to be a light among their own peoples and to the nations.”

With over 22 years of experience with the IMB, she served as director of globalization where she trained and coached IMB missionaries in mobilizing, training and equipping national partner missionaries. She began her career as a missionary in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia where she helped plant churches among rural indigenous people groups and trained missionaries in jungle missionary skills.

She holds a Doctor of Ministry in Christian leadership and Master of Theology, both from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Divinity in biblical languages from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from The University of Alabama-Birmingham, and an Associate of Arts in clinical laboratory sciences from Jefferson State Community College.

