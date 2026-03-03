University of Mobile Announces New Kingdom Leadership Scholarship for Christian Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has launched a new Kingdom Leadership Scholarship designed to recognize and encourage outstanding Christian students who demonstrate strong character, servant leadership and academic commitment.

The Kingdom Leadership Scholarship reflects the university’s ongoing partnership with local churches and its commitment to equipping the next generation of Christ-centered leaders. Established to support students who have been faithful in worship, service and leadership within their congregations, the scholarship affirms the vital role of the church in shaping young men and women for lives of purpose.

“For more than 60 years, the University of Mobile has partnered with churches to equip students to follow God’s calling in every profession and every season of life,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith.

“The Kingdom Leadership Scholarship is a natural extension of that mission. We want to honor students who are already demonstrating Christian character and leadership and help them continue growing in a university community grounded in a biblical worldview.”

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university in Mobile, Alabama, affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. The university offers more than 75 academic programs and provides a close-knit campus community where students are taught through the lens of a Christian worldview.

Charity Wittner, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said the new scholarship underscores the university’s appreciation for the formative role of the local church.

“We believe the local church is God’s primary instrument for spiritual formation,” Wittner said. “Through the Kingdom Leadership Scholarship, we are coming alongside churches to encourage students who exhibit consistent Christian character, are actively involved in their congregations, and show strong academic achievement and leadership potential.”

To be eligible, students must:

Exhibit consistent Christian character

Be actively involved in their local church

Demonstrate academic achievement and leadership potential

Plan to enroll at the University of Mobile

The application deadline is April 1. Students may apply online at umobile.edu/kingdom-leader.

For more information about the Kingdom Leadership Scholarship or the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/kingdom-leader or contact the Office for Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

