UM Grace Pilot School of Business Dean Kathy Dunning to Retire, National Search Underway

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced that Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business, will retire at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 academic year, marking a season of dedicated leadership and growth for the school. University officials have launched a national search for her successor to continue advancing the school’s mission of developing Christ-centered business leaders.

“My years of teaching at UM have been a central part of my life. The opportunity to know and interact with so many amazing students who have developed into enterprise leaders, as well as work with extremely talented colleagues, has been a true joy and a privilege,” said Dunning, who joined UM in 1994 as an accounting instructor and became dean in 2019.

UM President Charles Smith said Dunning has led the Grace Pilot School of Business with unwavering integrity, vision and a deep commitment to Christ-centered excellence.

“Dr. Dunning’s investment in our students and leadership has strengthened the impact of the Grace Pilot School of Business and positioned it for continued growth. We are profoundly grateful for her faithful leadership and the legacy she leaves at the University of Mobile,” President Smith said.

National Search Begins for Business Dean

Provost Jason Lee said a national search is underway for the next dean of UM’s Grace Pilot School of Business.

“Dr. Dunning is leaving the Grace Pilot School of Business in excellent shape. Our programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels are producing students who are ready for the workplace and are equipped to impact the world as Christian business leaders. We are launching the search to find a new dean who will continue the Grace Pilot School’s successes,” Lee said.

Provost Lee said the new dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business will focus on connecting to business leaders throughout the Mobile area and the Gulf Coast to ensure UM’s programs provide the latest and most effective training for the current business climate. The dean will lead the capable faculty at UM to continue delivering high-level training in current programs in accounting, administration, finance, economics, marketing, management, computer information systems and cybersecurity. The dean will also work to identify new innovative programs, delivered in person or online, that will provide UM students with cutting-edge training, knowledge and skills. The dean will also be a committed Christian that helps students develop as servant leaders and exemplify Kingdom ethics.

For more information about the position and to apply, visit umobile.edu/employment or contact Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller at pbuchanan@umobile.edu

A Collaborative and Strategic Leader

Dr. Pamela Buchanan Miller, vice president for academic affairs, said Dunning has been a collaborative and strategic leader across the university, strengthening academic programs, mentoring faculty and championing student success.

Dunning led the School of Business through the reaffirmation of accreditation process by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs in 2024 and chaired the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) committee for the university’s SACSCOC decennial review.

Under her leadership, the Grace Pilot School of Business added academic programs, most recently a major in cybersecurity. She has served on numerous committees, serving as the Faculty Athletic Representative for the university and representing faculty on the most recent Presidential Search Committee.

“Her engagement in the local business community has elevated the visibility and impact of the Grace Pilot School of Business, creating meaningful partnerships that benefit both our students and our region,” Buchanan Miller said.

Dunning has served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for the First Baptist Foundation and continues to serve as a trustee, as well as former chair of the Mobile County Board of Health’s Governing Council and current chair of the finance committee. She serves on the Board of Directors of Commonwealth National Bank and is chair of the audit committee. She has been active in the Alabama Council of Graduate Deans and the Alabama Association for Higher Education in Business.

Dunning received the university’s prestigious William A. Megginson Teaching Award in 2007.

“My heart lives in the classroom, and nothing makes me happier than when a student reaches out to let me know they passed their CPA exam, or received a promotion, or were offered their dream job,” Dunning said.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.