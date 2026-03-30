University of Mobile Invites Community & Alumni to Spring Spectacular with Fireworks on April 23

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites the community and alumni to Spring Spectacular, a free outdoor concert featuring a fabulous fireworks display on the university campus on Thursday, April 23.

Spring Spectacular is the University of Mobile’s annual outdoor spring concert showcasing the talents of students from UM’s Alabama School of the Arts. The event is held outdoors on the Christian university’s Great Commission Lawn.

This is a free event, and the community should RSVP for free tickets at umobile.edu/spring-spectacular. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating and arrive early, as parking is limited.

A pre-show featuring the Saraland Elementary Show Choir begins at 7 p.m., and UM’s Alabama School of the Arts performs at 7:30 p.m. The evening is capped off with a fireworks finale at 8:30 p.m.

Alumni and Friends BBQ

The UM Alumni Office invites alumni to a special Alumni and Friends BBQ as part of the Spring Spectacular celebration.

The Alumni and Friends BBQ offers alumni the opportunity to return to their alma mater and enjoy an evening with friends old and new, reconnect with faculty and reminisce about their college experience while making new memories on campus.

A limited number of tickets are available to the free Alumni and Friends BBQ set for 6 p.m. at Lyon Chapel. RSVP for the Alumni and Friends BBQ at checkout when you reserve your tickets for Spring Spectacular at umobile.edu/spring-spectacular.

More Spring Spectacular Info

Learn more about Spring Spectacular at the University of Mobile on the university website at umobile.edu/spring-spectacular.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.