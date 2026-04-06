Sophomore Nursing Major Autumn Jones Crowned Miss University of Mobile 2026

MOBILE, Ala. – Autumn Jones, a sophomore nursing major from Fairhope, Alabama, was crowned Miss University of Mobile 2026, becoming the 61st Miss UM to represent the Baptist university since its founding in 1961.

“Being Miss UM is such an honor and a privilege,” said Jones. “I think back to when I first visited this campus – I immediately felt seen, known and wanted. I found a place where I truly belonged. Now, I have the opportunity to create that same feeling for others – those considering UM and those who already call it home.”

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said, “Autumn represents the very best of the University of Mobile — a student who is not only academically driven as a nursing major, but who also leads with grace, compassion and a heart for others. We are proud to crown her Miss UM 2026 and look forward to the way she will serve as an ambassador for our university community.”

Jones said she plans to use her platform, “Curious and Kind,” to love and serve others in the same way she has been loved and served since coming to UM.

“I am expectant and excited to see what the Lord will do in this next year. Truly, He is in control. I look forward to meeting new people and building meaningful connections both on campus and in the community. There are so many stories waiting to be heard, and I am honored to listen,” she said.

Jones said a career in nursing will give her the opportunity to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus.

“Nursing will place me alongside people in some of their most vulnerable moments – times when they simply need to know someone cares. My prayer is that the Lord will guide my thoughts, actions and words so that I may love and serve as He does,” said Miss UM 2026.

Serving as masters of ceremonies at the competition, held March 28 on the university campus, were former Miss University of Mobile 2022 Ashlyn Mitchell and husband Hugh Mitchell, also a UM alumnus. Ashlyn is an anchor at Fox10 News and Hugh is a sales representative at Lexus of Mobile.

In addition to winning the crown, Jones won the People’s Choice Award and Talent Award. She sang and performed on guitar an original song she wrote titled “Unapologetically Me.”

Other competitors who earned honors at the Miss University of Mobile competition are:

First Runner Up – Gracyn Martin , a sophomore elementary education major from Andalusia, Alabama

, a sophomore elementary education major from Andalusia, Alabama Second Runner Up – Kinzey Otzenberger, a junior communication major from Mobile, Alabama

a junior communication major from Mobile, Alabama Miss Congeniality – Mary Elizabeth Poiroux, a junior nursing major from Saraland, Alabama

The university bid farewell to Chesed Turner, Miss University of Mobile 2025, a senior musical theatre major from Niceville, Florida.

During her year as Miss UM, Turner focused on growing both the Miss University of Mobile program and her personal platform, “Created to Create.” Through this initiative, Turner encouraged students to explore creativity as a meaningful outlet for expression while also highlighting the mental, emotional and spiritual benefits that come from the creative process.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.