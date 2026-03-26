IMB President Paul Chitwood Cites Surge in Missionary Callings as University of Mobile Equips Next Generation for Global Missions

MOBILE, Ala. – The world’s greatest problem is not war, poverty or hunger, but spiritual lostness – and that reality makes this a uniquely urgent and exciting moment for global missions, International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood said at the University of Mobile on March 25.

Speaking at both UM’s weekly Chapel and a campus luncheon for local pastors, students, faculty and staff, and retired IMB missionaries, Chitwood pointed to a resurgence of missionary candidates and growing global opportunities as evidence that God is at work among the nations.

Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations at UM, said it was an honor to welcome the IMB president to campus and highlight the Baptist university’s mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.

“We are grateful to host Dr. Chitwood at the University of Mobile,” Harris said. “Our commitment to the Great Commission is at the core of who we are, and through initiatives like our new Tom Elliff Center for Missions, we are equipping and sending students to take the gospel throughout the world.”

Chitwood said, “It really is an exciting time to be alive in global missions,” noting that IMB applications have increased fivefold in recent years – from about 300 applicants to more than 1,600.

Cooperative Program Sustains Mission Impact

Through the Cooperative Program, Southern Baptist churches support the work of missionaries in 155 countries around the world, a system Chitwood called both biblical and uniquely effective in sustaining long-term gospel work among the nations.

“Every IMB missionary is your missionary,” Chitwood told pastors and retired IMB missionaries gathered for a luncheon prior to chapel. “That’s the way the Cooperative Program system works.”

The Urgency of the Gospel

At the same time, Chitwood emphasized the urgency behind that mission. While the world faces many visible crises, he said the deepest need is reconciliation with God.

“Lostness is the world’s greatest problem,” he said during Chapel, explaining that sin separates humanity from its Creator and the gospel is the only solution.

That conviction, he added, is at the heart of why institutions like the University of Mobile exist — to equip students to live out the Great Commission and take the message of Christ to a world where thousands of people groups remain unreached.

Tom Elliff Center for Missions

Chitwood pointed to the university’s growing role in that mission, including the Fall 2026 launch of the Tom Elliff Center for Missions, as a strategic investment in the next generation of gospel witnesses.

“If you ask me why this school exists – ultimately the University of Mobile started and still exists today because there’s a world full of people that haven’t heard the gospel,” Chitwood said.

The Elliff Center will be a dedicated hub for missions training and mobilization, providing intentional pathways for students to translate faith into action through local, national and global mission opportunities.

Retired IMB missionaries D. Ray and Amanda Davis, who attended the luncheon and were recognized by Chitwood for their service, are senior advisors to the center that is under the direction of Austin Holcomb, an IMB veteran and former missionary to West Africa.

Answer the Call to Missions

Chitwood urged students to consider the many opportunities available through the IMB for missions residency programs, semester and summer experiences, and the two-year Journeyman program that serves as a next step for college students or recent graduates exploring a call to missions.

“If you’re looking for a challenge, there’s a ton of opportunities,” Chitwood said.

He spoke of the courage of missionaries serving in what are known as “closed countries” – nations where governments restrict or prohibit open Christian witness – yet still find ways to live out the gospel, often at great personal risk, among people who may otherwise never hear the name of Jesus.

“Across the Middle East right now are 100 IMB missionaries and 80 kids who are still there while the bombs are falling. To see the courage of those missionaries is something else.

“The Lord is giving them opportunities, because when missiles start falling in the neighborhood, people start asking spiritual questions. Your representatives are there to answer those questions,” he told pastors.

Chapel Sermons Available

Chapel sermons are posted on the University of Mobile’s YouTube channel and by podcast at umobile.edu/chapel. For more information about the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, visit imb.org.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.