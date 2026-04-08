Q&A With Head Softball Coach Alison Sellers-Cook

For Alison Sellers-Cook, associate athletic director of eligibility and head softball coach at the University of Mobile, the most meaningful moments come from building relationships rooted in faith and family.

“This place feels like home,” said Sellers-Cook. “It allows me to invest in my athletes both physically and spiritually, not only as players, but as people.”

From walking onto the field at UM for the first time at 10 years old for a softball camp to now leading the softball program, her journey has come full circle.

Q: What led you to coach at the University of Mobile?

A. The University of Mobile has always held a special place in my heart. As a 10-year-old kid, I walked on the field for the first time at a camp that Coach Mary Ann Jennings held and knew that UM was a special place. One of the main reasons that led me to want to coach at UM is the family atmosphere and love for Christ that is shown all around campus.

Q: What makes your program at UM unique?

A. I believe our program is unique because it is rooted in a family atmosphere. Our athletes are bought into a culture where they truly love one another.

My actual family is very much involved in our program as well. To me, having a family atmosphere in the program creates a culture that the players are truly bought into a championship mindset that we create.

This allows us to be successful both on and off the field. The student leadership in our program exemplifies our culture and strong Christian faith as well.

Q: How do you see faith lived out through UM Athletics?

A. Faith is lived out daily at UM in our athletic department through coaches who invest in their players by showing God’s love through their actions and words. It is seen by how we are taking in these athletes and treating them like we would our own kids. We truly are their parents while they are away from home.

The relationships that are built outside the field are my favorite as I invest in their lives and watch them grow into strong adults. These are relationships that don’t end after their final games. We watch them grow through weddings and having children of their own, and we continue to be a part of their journey.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.