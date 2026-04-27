University of Mobile Trustees Approve Budget, Elect Officers and Advance Strategic Planning Efforts

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Board of Trustees approved a $34.8 million budget for 2026-2027 during its spring meeting, elected officers for the coming year, and took initial steps to develop the next comprehensive strategic plan for the Baptist university.

Trustees also received reports on continued enrollment growth and fundraising momentum during the meeting held April 24.

“God continues to position the University of Mobile for meaningful impact,” said Dr. Charles Smith, president of the University of Mobile. “From strong enrollment and financial stewardship to new opportunities for strategic planning, we are seeing clear momentum. We are grateful for the faithful work of our faculty and staff, the support of our trustees and partners, and the generosity of those who invest in our mission as we seek to serve Christ in all we do, living out our calling: For the Kingdom. To the World.”

Trustees Elect Officers, Welcome New Members

The Board of Trustees elected new officers, effective Fall 2026, and welcomed new members.

Officers are: Tim Cox, chairman, and Kelly Burdette, vice president. Outgoing chairman is Ron Moore. Executive committee members also include Paul Lewis, James Counselman, Terry Harbin and Kenny Hoomes.

Committee chairs are: Paul Lewis, Advancement and Marketing Committee, Terry Harbin, Business Operations Committee, James Counselman, Student Experience Committee, and Kenny Hoomes, Academic Affairs Committee.

New trustees are: Ann Takersley Amster, special events/development, member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery; Nick Funderburk, associate pastor, First Baptist Church of Dothan; Paul Lewis, president, Roy Lewis construction, member of Spring Hill Baptist Church; Ricky Ray, banker, member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

Serving as a new committee member is Dave Wright, discipleship pastor, Northbrook Baptist Church.

Trustees Approve 2026-2027 Budget

The University of Mobile Board of Trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2026–2027 that reflects a positive change of $1.069 million over the current year. The budget includes enhancements to employee benefits, investments in various strategic priorities, conservative enrollment growth projections and modest tuition adjustments across programs.

Trustees also approved a bond refinance and continued investment in the university’s core academic and operational priorities.

Comprehensive Strategic Planning Begins

Trustees authorized the university to seek Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from qualified strategic planning firms to help develop the University of Mobile’s next comprehensive strategic plan.

University leaders said the plan will provide clear direction, align priorities and establish measurable goals for the years ahead. The university will seek firms with higher education experience, an understanding of faith-based institutions and expertise in areas such as enrollment growth, fundraising and brand positioning, while also encouraging input from trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and ministry partners.

New Faculty Category

Trustees approved the addition of an instructional faculty category, providing a means of honoring someone for outstanding service to the university or special contributions in their fields and elevating their status from adjunct.

University Updates

The Board also heard reports from key areas that indicate strong enrollment momentum, including record visit days and a record applicant pool. Trustees began discussing solutions to address shortages in on-campus housing due to anticipated record enrollment.

The university reported continuing campus improvements and growth in giving. UM’s Spring Days of Giving will be held April 28-30, a three-day opportunity to invest in the lives of students through scholarships, faith and missions.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.