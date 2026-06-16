Q&A with UM Music Professor and ASOTA Associate Dean Dr. Lori Guy

Every voice tells a unique story.

“I want students to take ownership of their voice and leave knowing what it’s capable of,” said Dr. Lori Guy, associate dean and associate professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile

Whether she’s coaching students in the voice studio, teaching graduate music courses or preparing singers for the stage, Guy helps students find confidence in their voice.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: My professional background includes work in both music and theatre as a performer, educator and academic leader. I earned my bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis and completed my master’s degree in music and Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Southern Mississippi.

I joined the University of Mobile faculty in 2015 and currently serve as associate dean and associate professor of music.

I specialize in teaching across styles — everything from classical, to musical theatre, to commercial music and worship. My students have gone on to sing nationally and internationally in opera, musical theatre and worship settings.

Q: What do you like most about teaching voice at the University of Mobile?

A: Teaching voice is an opportunity to collaborate with students as they discover their most authentic and free sound. Singing is all about understanding how God designed our bodies to sing.

It calls us to trust both the design and the Designer. What I love specifically about teaching voice at UM is that I not only get to work with incredible singers, but I also have the privilege of exploring with them how faith connects to the way we’re created to sing.

Q: How do you help them find their unique voice across genres?

A: I think it is important for today’s voice teachers to value all styles — classical, musical theatre and commercial — because one is not better than another.

At UM, we also prioritize staying current with industry trends, which is especially important for preparing our graduates to succeed in such a rapidly evolving field.

When it comes to helping students find their unique voice, it goes back to being student-centered. I’m not interested in shaping their voice into what I want it to sound like; I’m interested in discovering what their voice naturally does and helping them develop that.

Q: What do you hope voice students walk away with after studying under you?

A: I hope students walk away having truly taken ownership of their voice. I always tell them in the first lesson that they will know their voice better than I ever will and my role is to partner with them as they make discoveries.

I want them to leave with a deeper understanding of what their voice is capable of and all the amazing things they can do with it. Most of all, I hope they feel empowered and excited for all that the Lord has in store for them.

Q: How has your passion for discipleship shaped your role as a voice teacher and leader?

A: The beauty of voice lessons is that I get one-on-one time with students every week. That kind of consistent connection allows me to really get to know them, and it gives them a chance to see me live out my faith in a natural way.

I have the privilege of walking alongside them — not just as a voice teacher, but as someone they can talk with about life.

Q: How do you live out the calling of “For the Kingdom. To the World.” in your teaching and relationships with students?

A: Living out the calling “For the Kingdom. To the World.” in my teaching means that everything I do is grounded in who God has called me to be.

I want my students to recognize that their gifts are God-given and meant for His glory — no matter what stage they find themselves on, whether opera, Broadway, church or the classroom.

In every lesson, I strive to create a space where students feel truly valued and supported.

Teaching is about more than technique; to is about nurturing the whole person and helping them grow not only as singers but as individuals who reflect Christ’s heart in their lives.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For the Kingdom. To the World.” With a vision to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world, the university equips students through Christ-centered learning and community to pursue God’s calling with courage, purpose and Kingdom impact.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.