Community is Key to Best Small College in Alabama

It’s clear to see why the University of Mobile has reached the status of “Best Small College in Alabama” as named by Niche.com. How does this small college continue to make such a significant impact? The one-on-one interactions seems to be the key to UM’s success.

I asked a variety of students on campus one question: Ultimately what is one factor that distinguishes this school from others? From soccer player, to nursing major, ministry leader, intercultural studies major, communication major, graphic design and art major, the answer remained similar amongst them all.

Every student was in agreement that they received individual, intentional attention from faculty and staff. They also stated how the atmosphere and community felt like family. College senior Hailey Morgan said, “When I was first applying to colleges, I wanted and needed three things in a university – good cost, quality and community. UM was the absolute perfect fit because not only does this school fulfill all three of the criteria, but I realized that the University of Mobile has a unique focus on community.”

At UM, you are seen, known and befriended. You can earn a degree, but still maintain friendships to last a lifetime. Because of the 13:1 student to professor ratio, the small class sizes allow students to receive one-on-one class involvement. It is almost as if you are receiving private tutoring.

