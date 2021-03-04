Why UM’s Dorms are #1 in Alabama

Once again, Niche.com has named the University of Mobile #1 Best College Dorms in the state of Alabama, and it is no surprise to see why. The university appeals to residents wanting a home where they can best meet their needs while obtaining their degree. The campus life helps prepare students to step into adulthood within the comfort of an enjoyable living space. Dorm life on campus meets the ideal of an affordable, fun and spacious living paired with once-in-a-lifetime friendships.

University of Mobile’s residence halls are modern yet homey with convenient pricing; students can choose between suite-style, private style or apartment style layouts. The buildings are completed with media rooms, kitchens and mac labs. Access to free wi-fi, TV, toilet paper and automated laundry make the experience even better. Students are within walking distance to classes, cafeteria, sports and events. A major bonus for some is the 24-hour on-site fitness center and 24-hour security. Whether you prefer the close-knit community of Ingram Hall, the suite-style layout of the Avery Woods Cottages, the apartment-style living of The Timbers, or the spacious yet fun atmosphere of Faulkner Hall and Samford Hall, this school has just the right space for you.

But don’t take my word for it! Here are just a few comments from the students I talked with:

“I love it here! It feels like a family!”

“Affordable, and it provides just what I would like.”

“The dorms are spacious and comfy; I like that I can conveniently walk to classes and then go back to my room to crash.”

“When I am returning to the dorms, I feel welcomed home without being smothered.”

“This is one of the few times in life where I can open the door, yell down a hallway, and my closest friends will pop out.”

“Dude, the best part of is getting to hang out with the other guys, and by hang out, I mean shoot them with NERF gun pellets.”

“It seems to me I can walk in, flop on the couch, and call out, “Honey, I’m home!” I joke with the girls on my hall that one of us is the mom, the other the dad, the other an aunt. We are each stereotyped down to a hamster. That’s because we truly feel like family.”

Your future home may be awaiting at the University of Mobile! You can see for yourself the value and significance of the #1 Best Dorms in the state of Alabama. Check out umobile.edu/visit today!