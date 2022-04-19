3 New Scholarships at University of Mobile Offered Now for Fall Semester 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – Three new scholarship programs at the University of Mobile are creating new opportunities for students looking for a quality academic experience at a Christian university.

The new scholarships are being awarded now to students who are enrolling at the University of Mobile for Fall Semester 2022. They include the LIFT Scholarship for local students with significant financial need, the Infirmary Health Scholarship for Associate Degree in Nursing students, and the Springhill Medical Center Scholarship for Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.

The collaborations with Infirmary Health and Springhill Medical Center are designed to help ease the shortage of nursing professionals in the Mobile area.

“We know there are many students in our area who want the integration of faith and learning that the University of Mobile offers. These are students who would thrive in our unique Christ-centered environment where they are known by their professors,” said University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett.

The university already awards over $15 million each year in merit and talent-based scholarships. Over 98 percent of UM students receive financial aid.

The new scholarships provide even more opportunities for students to receive the financial boost they need to follow their dreams and enroll at the University of Mobile, Burnett added.

New scholarship programs include:

LIFT Scholarship (Learning Investments for Tomorrow). The LIFT Scholarship is for new local students who have a significant financial need, at least a 3.0 grade point average, and are from one of five local counties: Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke and Escambia. The LIFT Scholarship fills the gap between the cost of tuition and the amount covered by financial aid and scholarships.

Students must apply to the University of Mobile by May 1, 2022, to be considered for the LIFT Scholarship for Fall 2022. There are a limited number of LIFT Scholarships available. Apply at umobile.edu/apply or contact an admissions counselor at 251.442.2222.

Infirmary Health Scholarship for Associate Degree in Nursing. UM partnered with Infirmary Health to offer scholarships for eligible students in the new Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program in the School of Nursing. The ADN program is a fast-track to a career in nursing that can be completed in just five semesters. Some credit hours may be completed as Dual Enrollment credit while students are still in high school.

Students awarded Infirmary Health scholarships agree to work for Infirmary Health for a minimum of two years after graduation. There are a limited number of Infirmary Health scholarships. To apply to UM or learn more, visit umobile.edu/and or contact an admissions counselor at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile ADN program will begin in August 2022, pending final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Alabama Board of Nursing.

Springhill Medical Center Scholarship for Bachelor of Science in Nursing. UM partnered with Springhill Medical Center to offer scholarships for eligible students in their junior or senior year who have been admitted to the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the School of Nursing.

Students awarded the SMC Scholarship agree to work for Springhill Medical Center for a minimum of three years after graduation.

There are a limited number of SMC Scholarships. Students accepted to the UM School of Nursing may apply for the Springhill Medical Center Scholarship at umobile.edu/smc.

