Springhill Medical Center Partners with University of Mobile to Offer Scholarships for Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile and Springhill Medical Center announce a new scholarship for students earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Christian university.

The scholarships sponsored by Springhill Medical Center will be awarded to eligible students in their junior or senior year of college who have been admitted to the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the School of Nursing.

Students may receive the Springhill Medical Center Scholarship in addition to merit scholarships awarded by the University of Mobile and other financial aid.

BSN students who are awarded the SMC Scholarship will agree to work for Springhill Medical Center for a minimum of three years after graduation. Founded in 1975, SMC is a 263-bed privately owned acute care hospital in Mobile.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett said the collaboration with Springhill Medical Center and other local health care facilities is designed to help ease the shortage of nursing professionals in the Mobile area.

“Many of our School of Nursing graduates currently serve our community as health care professionals at Springhill Medical Center, and many more nurses soon will join them, thanks to this new scholarship,” Burnett said.

Students accepted to the UM School of Nursing may apply for the Springhill Medical Center Scholarship at umobile.edu/smc.

For more information about scholarship opportunities and academic programs in the School of Nursing, visit umobile.edu/health or call University of Mobile Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

