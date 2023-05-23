World Languages Forever Connect Professor and Pupil

MOBILE, Ala. – “It is so fulfilling as a professor to see your students use what they are passionate about in a real-world setting,” says Barbara Brousseau, associate professor of French at the University of Mobile.

For Brousseau, seeing a student blossom in their career path after they graduate is a true joy. Presenting at a professional conference along with an alumnus is an entirely different level of gratification.

Beyond the Classroom

Brousseau is grateful the mentoring relationship she has with Lindsey Vice Griffin extends beyond the classroom. Griffin graduated in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in World Languages offered through the College of Arts and Sciences.

Less than a year after graduation, Brousseau and Griffin had the wonderful opportunity to co-present at the Southern Conference on Language Teaching held in Mobile on March 24.

Capstone Project

At the SCOLT event, Griffin presented her perspective of French culture and how it ultimately led her in the right direction for her undergraduate capstone project. She also shared the capstone research she completed for her World Languages and Studies major.

“If it were not for my time at the University of Mobile or my relationship with Madame Brousseau, I would not be ready to take the next steps to further my research. I am so thankful for the opportunity to use my degree in incredible ways such as speaking at this conference,” says Griffin.

The Southern Conference on Language Teaching is an American society with a vision for all citizens to be proficient in a world language and the cultures that language expresses. Its mission is the advancement of the study of modern and classical languages and their literatures and cultures at all levels of instruction.

SCOLT collaborates with other organizations at the state, regional, national and international levels to promote universal World Language education supported by the community, valued by political and business leaders, encouraged by parents and peers, and taught by exemplary instructors.

Alumni Success

As proponents of the French culture and language, this was a full circle moment for Brousseau and Griffin.

Griffin also submitted her capstone work to the Chênière Journal, which focuses on undergraduate research, out of Nicholls State University, Louisiana. Brousseau and Griffin are hopeful that she will be included in their upcoming issue.

Brousseau says, “I am so proud of Lindsey and her accomplishments! It is a delight to see students with a World Languages and Studies degree gaining success and furthering the Lord’s kingdom!”

