Q&A with World Languages Professor Barbara Brousseau

Whether you speak French or English, God sees you as his child. Barbara Brousseau, Associate Professor of French at the University of Mobile, implements this truth into her everyday teaching. She says, “God is the Awesome Creator of the entire universe and won’t be lining us up by nationality in heaven.”

We asked “Madame B” how her Christian worldview affects how she teaches students in the University of Mobile College of Arts and Sciences.

Q: What is your background?

A: I studied French and Economics at Georgetown University. My intention was to take the Foreign Service exam and to serve as an American diplomat overseas. When I graduated from GU, I felt called to do a two-year teaching service program in Washington, D.C. to give back to my college’s city. This decision changed my life: I never thought prior to this experience that I would become a teacher. I went on to do a master’s in teaching, a master’s in French studies, and some doctoral coursework. I have taught at UM since 2009, and I just celebrated 20 academic years of teaching. I enjoy getting to teach students about their Creator through the Bachelor of Arts in World Languages and Studies.

Q: What is your academic passion?

A: My graduate studies and ongoing research revolve around the question of identity. I am particularly fascinated by places like Quebec, Louisiana, and Martinique where these areas have unique French-speaking cultures but are not independent nations.

Q: What is your worldview?

A: The idea of being from one nation or another is a human construct. God is the Awesome Creator of the entire universe and won’t be lining us up by nationality in heaven. I am a Christian who lives my life, personally and professionally, through the lens of global citizenship.

Q: What is something that might surprise your students about you?

A: I love math, and I am still very interested in economics, as well as personal finance. I continue to study how economies function at a global scale. I think all college students should take a personal finance course; from a Christian worldview, we should be good stewards of what Christ has given us – time, health, relationships, talents, and money.