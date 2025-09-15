Alabama School of the Arts Announces Exciting 2025-2026 Performing Arts Season, Plus Workshops and Auditions

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is proud to announce its 2025-2026 performing arts season, featuring a diverse lineup of events designed to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.

This season, ASOTA will present The Book of Will, a riveting play exploring the creation and legacy of Shakespeare’s works, alongside a comedic opera double bill featuring “La Pizza con Funghi” by Seymour Barab and “Un Mari a la Porte” by Jacques Offenbach. Shrek the Musical promises fun for all ages as the ASOTA season draws to a close in April.

Audiences can also look forward to perennial favorites such as Christmas Spectacular and Spring Spectacular, plus a year-long piano celebration with the 9th annual University of Mobile Piano Festival. A new series, “Worship Choir: Sunday Services” takes the university’s largest choir to area churches to lead worship, and many of the university’s 16 ensembles including Voices of Mobile and RamCorps will be performing at locations across the region.

“Our 2025-2026 season reflects the heart of who we are at the Alabama School of the Arts – a place where creativity thrives, faith is central and students are equipped to impact the world through their art,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of ASOTA.

“Audiences will experience everything from powerful stories like The Book of Will to the joy and humor of our opera double billing, from spectacular large-scale productions to intimate recitals and worship events.

“For our students, each of these performances is more than a show; it’s an opportunity to grow as artists, collaborate at a professional level and use their gifts to glorify God. It’s why we’re consistently ranked among the top music programs in the nation – we offer both excellence and purpose in the performing arts” Goodwin said.

“This season truly has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Details and ticket information is on the University of Mobile website at umobile.edu/asotaevents. Follow the University of Mobile and the Alabama School of the Arts on social media to keep up with the latest news and events.

Workshops, Master Classes and Scholarship Auditions

Workshops and master classes are also on the schedule. The Voice Collective one-day workshop for voice educators and singers will be held Sept. 27, and master classes and workshops for piano teachers and students are held throughout the year. Links to RSVP are at umobile.edu/asotaevents.

Auditions for prospective students are scheduled throughout the year. Students may be eligible for ASOTA scholarships when they audition, are accepted into ASOTA and enroll at the University of Mobile. ASOTA audition days for 2025 are September 26, October 13 and November 21. Auditions continue in 2026 on February 6 and March 22. Schedule auditions at umobile.edu/audition.

ASOTA Season Overview – Fall Semester 2025

The 2025-2026 Alabama School of the Arts season includes a variety of theatrical productions, concerts, recitals and workshops, plus appearances across the region by many of the university’s 16 diverse ensembles including Voices of Mobile and RamCorps.

Many events have free admission. Tickets and the full schedule of events are at umobile.edu/asotaevents.

The season already is underway with upcoming September events including a piano master class, Voice Collective workshop for voice educators and singers, a Sept. 26 audition day for prospective students, Worship Choir: Sunday Service on Sept. 28 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, and ensemble appearances by RamCorps, Voices of Mobile and Welsh Revival.

October begins with one of the ASOTA season’s highlights – The Book of Will on Oct. 2-5. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know. “Worship Choir: Sunday Services” goes to Woodridge Baptist Church on Oct. 5 and an audition day is set for Oct. 13. The Symphonic Winds concert on Oct. 16 and Octoberjazzfest featuring the UM Jazz Band on Oct. 27 spotlight UM’s talented musicians.

Mark your calendar for October 30 through November 2, when ASOTA presents a comedic opera double bill featuring “La Pizza con Funghi” by Seymour Barab and “Un Mari à la Porte” by Jacques Offenbach. Barab’s La Pizza con Funghi is a clever parody of classic Italian opera, complete with dramatic flair, over-the-top romance and a suspiciously deadly pizza. Offenbach’s Un Mari à la Porte (A Husband at the Door) follows the chaos that erupts when a stranger literally falls through a newlywed’s window on her wedding night. Full of absurdity, intrigue, and delightful music, this double feature promises an unforgettable night at the opera—light-hearted, fast-paced, and fun for all.

Continuing in November is An Evening with Opera Masterworks on Nov. 4, a workshop for pianists on Nov. 5 – “Finding the Balance: Alexander Technique and Alignment for Pianists”– plus an Evening of R&B on Nov. 6 and a Night of Worship with Dunamis and Voices of Mobile on Nov. 7.

Christmas Spectacular will kick off the Christmas season on the Gulf Coast on Nov. 20-23 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. This year’s show features over 250 student performers, a 50-piece orchestra, and a lineup of ensembles including RamCorps, Welsh Revival, Voices of Mobile, Dunamis, and the 100+ voice University of Mobile Choir. With four incredible performances and a heart centered in the gospel, Christmas Spectacular brings together music, visuals, and the joy of the season in an unforgettable celebration.

Nov. 21 is audition day for prospective students. A variety of ensemble performances round out the fall semester.

ASOTA Season Overview – Spring Semester 2026

The New Year starts with an explosion of powerful choral music as the Alabama School of the Arts presents “Choral featuring the Young Artists of ASOTA” on January 17 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope. The All-Steinway School Celebration Concert on Jan. 20 honors student achievement, musical excellence and the generosity that made the University of Mobile an All-Steinway School.

The 17th annual University of Mobile Honor Band brings students in grades 9-12 to campus February 5-7, while “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Feb. 24 highlights the gospel ensemble Dunamis and celebrates Black History Month.

March opens with a Symphonic Winds concert, then Spring Spectacular on March 20 showcases ASOTA ensembles with an outdoor concert on The Great Commission Lawn.

Shrek the Musical is an April treat, as the Tony Award-winning musical brings favorite fairytale misfits to life on April 16-19 with memorable music, witty humor, and a story that proves heroes come in all shapes, sizes and shades of green.

Also in April and in honor of the United States’ 250th Anniversary, “American Popular Music” showcases powerful piano ensemble performances on April 23. “Requiem for the Living” by composer Dan Forrest will be presented by the University Singers and Orchestra on April 25, and “Sacred Swing: A Night of Faith & Friends” is set for April 28.

