University of Mobile Named to ‘Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America’ in 2026 Niche Best Colleges Rankings

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is among the “Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America” according to the 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings released Aug. 25.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said the recognition reflects what students already know – UM is a Christ-centered university where faith, learning and community come together in powerful ways.

“At the University of Mobile, students don’t just earn a degree – they discover their calling,” Smith said. “This ranking affirms what makes UM distinct: a community where faith shapes learning, professors know their students personally and every career path is viewed as a way to live For Christ & His Kingdom.”

What Students Experience at UM

This national recognition comes at a time of growing enrollment for the University of Mobile, with residence halls at full capacity and student life thriving across campus.

It highlights what sets UM apart from other universities – a uniquely Christ-centered education and community.

UM students experience:

Dynamic chapel services and a Christ-centered campus life that call students to grow in their faith

Professors who teach every subject through the lens of a Christian worldview

A close-knit community where students are known and supported

A campus culture that views every career as a calling to make an impact for the glory of God and the good of the world

Prospective students and families are invited to learn more about UM at umobile.edu/um-info.

UM Earns Top Rankings Across Alabama

Niche consistently recognizes UM for excellence in academics, campus life and student experience. In addition to being ranked among the best Christian colleges nationwide, UM earned top spots in several categories, including:

#1 Safest College Campus in Alabama

#1 Best Dorms in Alabama (5 th consecutive year)

#1 Best College for Music in Alabama

Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America

About Niche Rankings

Niche’s Best Colleges 2026 rankings are based on a blend of student and parent feedback from over 100 million reviews and. survey responses, along with key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and other official sources. Over 4,000 colleges and universities were reviewed.

The 2026 Best Christian Colleges ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked Christian colleges are leading academic institutions that offer students an education and college experience rooted in Christian traditions and faith.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.