University of Mobile Campus Updates Transform Key Spaces to Enrich Student Experience and Community

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile introduced a fresh wave of campus improvements this summer designed to create a welcoming, inspiring environment for both current students and visitors. The updates focused on some of the most strategic and high-traffic areas on campus — spaces where students learn, gather and form their first impressions of UM.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said the renovations were strategically chosen to make the greatest impact on daily student life and prospective student experiences.

“At the University of Mobile, every space on our campus tells a story about who we are and what we value,” Smith said.

“These updates were chosen with intentionality so that when students walk into a classroom, gather for a meal, or connect with one another, they are in an environment that reflects excellence, hospitality, and our Christ-centered mission. We want every student and guest to feel welcomed, inspired, and reminded that UM is a place where they belong.”

Campus Improvements

Ingram Dining Hall now shines with new floors, modern furniture and fresh signage, offering a brighter, more inviting place for students to share meals and build community. The updates not only enhance the dining experience but also create a warm first impression for campus guests who often begin their visit here.

Bedsole Commons received a refreshed look with new paint and an inspiring mural at the front entrance. The mural depicts the iconic Weaver Hall, symbolizing both the tradition and forward-looking vision of the university. These updates make Bedsole Commons an even more welcoming gathering spot for students and a visual reminder of the heart of UM’s campus.

Enrollment Services in Weaver Hall was reimagined with new paint, furniture and signage that reflect the mission of the university. This transformation ensures that future Rams are welcomed in a space that embodies the professionalism and hospitality of UM.

Academic spaces also received careful attention. Two classrooms in Martin Hall were renovated with new furniture, technology upgrades and clean, modern finishes that make them more conducive to learning and collaboration. These updates highlight UM’s commitment to equipping students with spaces where they can thrive academically.

Additional student spaces were created in the lower level of Weaver Hall, including the addition of a dedicated call center. With fresh design elements, updated furniture and motivational wall graphics, the area has been transformed into a hub of energy and connection — providing students with places to work, relax, and support their peers.

Campus landscaping received attention at Ram Hall patio and throughout the grounds, providing refreshed outdoor spaces that enhance the beauty of campus and create a welcoming environment for students and visitors alike.

