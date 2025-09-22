University of Mobile Named #1 Safest College Campus with #1 Best Dorms in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Mobile leads the state with the #1 Best Dorms in Alabama in the new 2026 Niche Best Colleges ranking.

Niche also ranks UM as the #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama – continuing the university’s multi-year ranking at or near the top in safety in the state.

In addition, Niche ranks UM among the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America. UM’s music program in the Alabama School of the Arts is rated #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America.

The accolades come at a time of growing enrollment for the University of Mobile, with residence halls at full capacity and student life thriving across campus. Learn more about UM and apply at umobile.edu/um-info.

“Rankings like these reflect the outstanding campus environment we provide at the University of Mobile,” said UM President Charles Smith.

“Being recognized as the safest campus in Alabama and having the best dorms for five consecutive years affirms our commitment to creating a Christ-centered environment where students are known, cared for and equipped to make an impact for the glory of God and the good of the world.”

#1 Best Dorms in Alabama

UM has held the #1 Best Dorms in Alabama title for at least five consecutive years. The ranking celebrates residence halls that offer not just comfort, but a sense of community and a home-away-from-home where students feel safe and supported.

UM residence halls offer students a variety of choices, from apartment living to suite-style or private-style rooms, with automated laundry, a 24-hour fitness center and 24-hour security. Computer labs, media rooms, access to a full kitchen, free wi-fi and a residential assistant on each hall who provides mentorship and helps with questions or concerns are just a few of the amenities.

Niche says top-ranked college dorms offer outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.

#1 Safest College Campus in Alabama

The #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama ranking highlights UM’s proactive security measures, including 24/7 on-campus security, strong partnerships with local law enforcement and a Christ-centered community environment where students are known by their peers, faculty and staff.

Niche consistently ranks the University of Mobile among the safest college campuses in the state and nation. Niche says top-ranked safest colleges offer a safe and healthy environment with little or no campus crime, drugs or alcohol usage.

Top Christian Colleges in Nation, #1 Music Program in Alabama

Additional rankings place UM among the Top 100 Christian Colleges in the nation. Top-ranked Christian colleges offer students an education and college experience rooted in Christian traditions and faith.

UM’s music program in the Alabama School of the Arts is rated the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama.

About Niche Rankings

Niche’s Best Colleges 2026 rankings are based on a blend of student and parent feedback from over 100 million reviews and. survey responses, along with key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and other official sources. Over 4,000 colleges and universities were reviewed.

“Our rankings are designed to reflect not just data, but the real voices and lived experiences of students across the country,” said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. “That blend of insight is what makes Niche unique. We’re giving students the clarity to identify the colleges where they see themselves belonging and succeeding.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.