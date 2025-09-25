University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts Presents ‘The Book of Will’

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson, a heartwarming and hilarious play that brings to life the friends who saved Shakespeare’s greatest works from being lost forever.

Performances run October 2–5 in the Dr. Lonnie and Lynne Burnett Event Center on the UM campus. Tickets are available at the door and online at umobile.edu/asotaevents.

Showtimes are:

Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

An Unforgettable Theatrical Experience

Directed by Stewart Hawley, chair of the UM Theatre Department, the production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“The Book of Will is packed with humor, love and the magic of theatre. It’s a celebration of friendship and storytelling you won’t want to miss,” said Hawley.

Production highlights include an exquisite set design, authentic Elizabethan costumes, and exceptional performances from a talented cast, all coming together to create a remarkable theatre experience.

Chesed Turner, a senior BFA Musical Theatre major who plays Elizabeth Condell, said the experience has been both challenging and rewarding.

“Elizabeth has been such a fun character to unravel, working through her own personal loss and balancing it with the joy and playfulness of her marriage with Henry,” Turner said. “It’s also been such a cool experience working on this set. Seeing all the time and effort the students have put into it has been such a sweet thing to witness.”

ASOTA Performing Arts Season

The Book of Will is part of the Alabama School of the Arts performing arts season that offers a variety of events from musical theatre and opera to ensemble performances and piano festival. Tickets for UM’s popular Christmas Spectacular go on sale Oct. 1. For details on upcoming performances and events, visit umobile.edu/asotaevents.

Cast & Creative Team

The cast for The Book of Will features:

Caden Dazzo as Henry Condell

as Henry Condell Malik Johnson as John Heminges

as John Heminges Marleigh Turner as Alice Heminges/Susannah Shakes/Fruit Seller

as Alice Heminges/Susannah Shakes/Fruit Seller Chesed Turner as Elizabeth Condell/Marcus/Barman 2

as Elizabeth Condell/Marcus/Barman 2 Reagan Daniels as Rebecca Heminges/Anne Hathaway/Emilia Lanier

as Rebecca Heminges/Anne Hathaway/Emilia Lanier Jonah Nelson as Richard Burbage/Issac Jaggard

as Richard Burbage/Issac Jaggard Meagan Eveleigh as William Jaggard/Barman 1

as William Jaggard/Barman 1 Erica Jackson as Edwina Knight/Crier/Marcus/Francisco

as Edwina Knight/Crier/Marcus/Francisco Katie McCrory as Ralph Crane/Bernardo

as Ralph Crane/Bernardo Laurel Burcham as Compositor/Crier/Horatio/Boy Hamlet

as Compositor/Crier/Horatio/Boy Hamlet Molly Hughes as Sir Daring/Crier/Barman

Stage management and production support are led by Presleigh Turner (stage manager), Alana Carson (assistant stage manager), Prentiss Baker (stagehand), Logan Mitchel (stagehand), Fayth McDonald (stagehand) and Naima Drake (stagehand).

Creative collaborators include Kristina Swearingen (set builder), Jerrilyn Duckworth (costume designer), Mason Moak (light and sound designer) and Chris Dietrich (set designer).

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university equips students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

Founded in 1961 and affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention, UM is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres. The university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.