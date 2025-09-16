University of Mobile Named #1 Best College for Music in Alabama, Top 100 in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America, according to 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings released Aug. 25.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said the recognition reflects the university’s commitment to providing Christ-centered academic excellence in the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA).

“Music has the power to move hearts, and at the University of Mobile we believe its highest purpose is to glorify God,” Smith said. “We equip students with exceptional training, preparing them to pursue excellence in any musical path while reminding them that every career is ultimately a calling For Christ & His Kingdom.”

Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, said quality Christ-centered academics, diverse performance opportunities and a world-class faculty are key aspects of the program – but there’s something more that makes the University of Mobile number one.

“While the ranking is exciting, what it really represents is the daily work of our students and faculty – their passion, excellence and commitment to using their gifts for something bigger than themselves,” Goodwin said.

“Students don’t just gain world-class training and incredible performance opportunities – they’re being mentored to become Kingdom-minded artists who are encouraged to pursue their calling for the glory of the Lord and the good of the world,” he added.

Music Scholarships Available

ASOTA scholarships are available for prospective students who audition, are accepted into the Alabama School of the Arts and enroll at UM. Students must first apply to the University of Mobile then schedule an audition on one of the following audition dates:

2025 Audition Dates

Sept. 26

Oct. 13

Nov. 21

2026 Audition Dates

Feb. 6

March 22

Auditions also may be arranged on alternative dates. Schedule an audition at umobile.edu/audition. Learn more about the University of Mobile and apply at umobile.edu/um-info.

A Comprehensive Performing Arts School

Goodwin said UM’s Alabama School of the Arts is one of the most comprehensive performing arts schools in the Southeast, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a variety of areas.

“Our diverse ensembles offer students the opportunity to gain experience and develop confidence and stage presence, all of which are key to becoming a well-rounded, successful artist,” Goodwin said.

Students have extensive performance opportunities through more than16 ensembles and events like Christmas Spectacular, a musical extravaganza that draws more than 8,000 people to dynamic performances marking the start of the Christmas season along the Gulf Coast.

Degree programs include vocal performance, piano performance, instrumental music, worship leadership, music education, commercial voice, production technologies, musical theater and more.

Best Christian Colleges, #1 Dorms & Safety

In addition, Niche ranks UM among the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America.

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Mobile leads the state with the #1 Best Dorms in Alabama in the new 2026 Niche Best Colleges ranking.

Niche also ranks UM as the #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama – continuing the university’s multi-year ranking at or near the top in safety in the state.

