‘Worship Choir: Sunday Services’ Series Partners University of Mobile Worship Choir with Local Churches for Great Commission Ministry

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Worship Choir is stepping off the concert stage and into the heart of the local church this fall as the Alabama School of the Arts presents “Worship Choir: Sunday Services,” a new initiative that takes the Baptist university’s large choir into local churches for Sunday morning worship.

The student choir will join with church worship teams, using their talents to serve congregations, create meaningful musical experiences and bring people in closer relationship to Jesus Christ.

“The University of Mobile is grateful to walk alongside local churches in ministry, sharing our common commitment to the Great Commission,” said UM President Charles Smith. “Programs like ‘Worship Choir: Sunday Services’ give students hands-on opportunities to grow as musicians, leaders and servants of Christ while building meaningful connections between our campus and the communities we serve.”

Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts, added, “These Sunday services allow our students to partner directly with churches, share the gospel through music and create worship experiences that resonate both on campus and beyond. It’s a unique way for our students to grow as musicians, leaders and ministers, all while living out their calling For Christ & His Kingdom.”

Many of the university’s smaller ensembles such as Voices of Mobile, RamCorps, SoFree, Welsh Revival and Deliverance regularly lead worship at churches. The Worship Choir is a much larger group consisting of approximately 95 students from diverse academic backgrounds. The choir is known for powerful performances at major events like Christmas Spectacular and Spring Spectacular.

Student Perspective: ‘A Blessing’

Senior Worship Leadership major Caitlyn Ozee said taking what students are learning in the classroom and applying it to real-life church settings is exciting.

“The atmosphere at Worship Choir rehearsals this year is incredibly energetic, and we’re all excited about this new concept of partnering with local churches instead of a traditional concert,” Ozee said.

“It’s a blessing not only for the churches we serve, but also for us as students to represent the University of Mobile and reflect our mission statement, For Christ & His Kingdom,” she added.

Worship Choir: Sunday Services Schedule

The first “Worship Choir: Sunday Services” for Fall Semester 2025 was held at Redemption Church in Saraland. Additional services will be held in September and October and continue into Spring Semester 2026.

Upcoming services for Fall Semester 2025 are:

September 28 at 10:30 am – Cottage Hill Baptist Church

– Cottage Hill Baptist Church October 5 at 6:30 pm – Woodridge Baptist Church for Mobile Baptist Association Annual Meeting

For more events featuring the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asotaevents.

About the Alabama School of the Arts

The Alabama School of the Arts is one of the most comprehensive performing arts schools in the Southeast, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a variety of areas. The University of Mobile recently was ranked #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America in the 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings.

Niche also ranked UM among the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America with the #1 Best Dorms in Alabama and the #1 Safest College in Alabama.

Students in the Alabama School of the Arts have extensive performance opportunities through more than16 ensembles and events like Christmas Spectacular, a musical extravaganza that draws more than 8,000 people to dynamic performances marking the start of the Christmas season along the Gulf Coast.

Degree programs include vocal performance, piano performance, instrumental music, worship leadership, music education, commercial voice, production technologies, musical theater and more.

ASOTA Auditions and Scholarships

The University of Mobile currently is scheduling auditions for students interested in music degrees ranging from performance and composition to music education and worship leadership. Scholarships and financial aid are available.

For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts or to schedule an audition, visit umobile.edu/audition. Learn more about the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/um-info.

