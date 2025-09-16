University of Mobile Surpasses Fall 2025 Enrollment Goal with 14% More New Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is celebrating significant growth in Fall 2025, highlighted by a 14% increase in new students who made the Christ-centered university their college home. In total, the university welcomed 2,092 students, surpassing its enrollment goal and continuing a steady trend of growth.

Enrollment highlights show 21% growth in graduate programs and an overall 6% increase in total enrollment from Fall 2024. Additionally, residence halls are filled to capacity with a 6% increase in students living on campus, underscoring UM’s broad appeal and vibrant on-campus community.

“We are deeply grateful for the many ways God is blessing the University of Mobile. This season of growth is a reminder of His faithfulness, and we are excited for what He has ahead for our university,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith.

For Christ & His Kingdom

The University of Mobile’s growth reflects its unique combination of academic quality, faith-driven mission and personalized attention.

“The University of Mobile exists For Christ & His Kingdom, with a mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” President Smith said.

“Here, we believe every career is a calling — whether it’s mathematics or ministry, business or health care, education or English. We equip students through faith, community and academic excellence so they can make an eternal impact.”

Understanding the Trends

The 14% increase in new students – both first-time freshmen and transfers – demonstrates sustained strength in undergraduate recruitment and underscores UM’s growing reputation as a Christ-centered institution for students seeking a faith-focused campus, said Charity Wittner, vice president for enrollment management and student success.

Graduate programs are also on the rise, reflecting strong demand for UM’s flexible, career-focused online and on-campus programs for working adults. These trends suggest more students are drawn to programs that balance professional advancement with a Christ-centered education, Wittner added.

The university’s residence halls are at capacity, reflecting both the growing demand for on-campus living and the vibrant, engaged community that UM provides.

Nationally Recognized

UM continues to earn top rankings that affirm its quality and appeal. In addition to its #1 Best Dorms in Alabama ranking, the university is the #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama; ranks among the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America; holds the title of #1 Best College for Music in Alabama and is among the Top 100 Best Colleges for Music in America, according to the 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings announced Aug. 25. The UM School of Nursing was named the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama by RegisteredNursing.org.

These recognitions highlight UM’s commitment to providing a safe, high-quality, faith-driven environment where students thrive academically, spiritually and personally.

Visit Campus, Earn a $2,000 Scholarship

The University of Mobile invites prospective students to attend a UM Day — a campus visit event that offers tours, opportunities to meet professors and students, and a glimpse into student life. Students and families may RSVP to attend a UM Day or schedule a private campus visit at umobile.edu/umday-info, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

Upcoming UM Days are:

September 25, 2025

October 13, 2025

November 20, 2025

February 5, 2026

March 23, 2026

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.