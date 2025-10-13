Q&A with Kenn Hughes, Associate Dean and Music Professor at the University of Mobile

What if your trombone, trumpet or tuba could become more than just an instrument—what if it could become your ministry?

As associate professor of music and associate dean in the University of Mobile’s Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts, Kenn Hughes helps students understand their music can be their ministry – every note they play can be a powerful voice for the gospel that impacts the world For Christ & His Kingdom.

A sought‑after trombonist, arranger and musical director, Hughes has toured more than 36 countries and performed with artists including Casting Crowns, Mandisa, TobyMac and Amy Grant. His credits include Grammy‑nominated and Dove Award‑winning recordings, as well as published arrangements with Word Music, LifeWay and Gaylord Entertainment. As ministry director for Global Missions Project, he coordinates music ministry projects for musicians across the world.

At UM, he brings dynamic choreography and drama to RamCorps, a precision brass and percussion ensemble that travels the world representing the university. He also leads the University of Mobile Jazz Band, garnering much acclaim for impressive concerts featuring classic big band standards as well as innovative, contemporary arrangements.

Hughes has received the university’s highest faculty honor, the William A. Megginson Teaching Award.

What do you like most about teaching at the University of Mobile?

One of the things I like most is the strong sense of shared purpose. The university emphasizes a Christ‑centered environment, which shapes not only the curriculum but also relationships between faculty, staff and students. There’s a commitment to both academic excellence and spiritual growth which creates opportunities to mentor students in their studies and in life.

How do you cultivate both excellence and spiritual formation within UM’s music programs?

It starts by trying to model a life of excellence and integrity — both musically and spiritually. Whether I’m conducting, teaching or mentoring a student, I strive toward professionalism and Christlikeness.

In every setting, I encourage students to see their music as ministry, not just performance.

Through touring ensembles, mission trips and partnerships with churches and organizations, students gain hands‑on experience in using their gifts for the Kingdom. These opportunities shape their hearts and hone their skills in ways no classroom alone could.

How do you help students grow as both musicians and ministers through ensembles like RamCorps and Jazz Band?

We emphasize that musical excellence is a form of worship. Students learn their craft isn’t just about impressing an audience — it’s about honoring God with their best. Whether playing locally or on a mission trip, students learn to connect with audiences and communicate the gospel through music. Every performance is a ministry opportunity, so we prepare both spiritually and musically.

Also, students are given leadership roles within the ensembles — section leaders, devotional leaders, logistics coordinators — which helps them develop responsibility, initiative and ministry‑minded leadership. They learn to lead both on and off the stage.

What sets the instrumental experience at the University of Mobile apart from other programs?

I believe it’s our spiritual purpose and real‑world mission. Students don’t just learn to play at a high level — they’re equipped to lead, serve and impact the world through their music. They have the opportunity to travel regionally, nationally and internationally, using their gifts to connect with audiences and serve in a variety of settings. These experiences provide a strong sense of purpose.

I would also say that our faculty are deeply involved in students’ lives — not just as teachers, but as mentors, to help them grow musically, spiritually and professionally.

You recently returned from a RamCorps mission trip to Cuba. How has your global experience as a performer and clinician shaped the way you teach and lead?

Performing and teaching while traveling internationally in different cultures has taught me that music is a universal language, and it speaks most powerfully when connected to our faith. I’ve seen how the tool and magnet of music can reach people in ways words sometimes can’t.

One of my passions is to help students see their God‑given talents communicate the gospel message. Traveling in general challenges students to be flexible, prepared and open to whatever God is doing in their life.

Musical excellence opens doors, but spiritual authenticity leaves a lasting impact. We go with a deeper purpose: to use our gifts to serve, not just to impress. We are equipping students to be artists who impact the world for Christ.

Watch the video here to learn more about RamCorps in Cuba.

How do you live out the University of Mobile calling “For Christ & His Kingdom” in your work with students and missions?

I regularly remind students that our music has eternal value when it’s offered in service to God. Whether we’re playing in a concert hall or a small church overseas, every performance is an opportunity to glorify Christ and encourage the Body of Christ. I help students see that their instrument is also their pulpit.

Through touring ensembles and international trips, students see the world through a Kingdom lens. We go to serve, to build relationships and to share the gospel. These experiences teach students that missions isn’t a one‑time event — it’s a way of life.