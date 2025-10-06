University of Mobile Names New Deans to Build on Legacy of 100% Success in Healthcare Programs

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is ushering in a new era of excellence in healthcare education, appointing two accomplished leaders to guide its growing programs. Dr. Jessica Garner will lead the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, and Dr. Hunter Speeg will lead the School of Nurse Anesthesia, both effective Oct. 15.

“Dr. Garner and Dr. Speeg are excellent examples of the kind of servant-leadership we value at the University of Mobile,” said UMPresident Charles Smith. “Their vision and expertise will help us expand opportunities for students while ensuring our healthcare programs continue to prepare graduates who serve with excellence for Christ and His Kingdom.”

Garner will provide overall leadership for the Christian university’s healthcare programs which include nursing, nurse anesthesia, and health and sports science. She will continue in her current role as graduate dean and assistant professor of nursing in the School of Nursing, where she has served as a faculty member for six years.

Speeg will direct the School of Nurse Anesthesia and the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia program. He joined the University of Mobile in 2021 as assistant program director of the new Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program in the School of Nurse Anesthesia – the first and only DNAP program in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

#1 Nursing Program in Alabama

President Smith said UM’s reputation for excellence in healthcare education is built on a foundation of outstanding leadership and results.

“Our nursing programs continue to lead the state with 100% NCLEX first-time pass rates, 100% job placement, and recognition as the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama, Smith said. “In our School of Nurse Anesthesia, we celebrate the same tradition of excellence. Since its launch, the DNAP program has achieved 100% first-time pass rates on the National Certification Exam and 100% job placement for its graduates.”

Foundation of Excellence

Smith also praised Dr. Todd Hicks, founding dean of the School of Nurse Anesthesia, for his vision and leadership in launching the DNAP program and establishing its foundation of excellence.

“Dr. Hicks was instrumental in establishing and launching our Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice program. His commitment to academic excellence and clinical preparation laid the groundwork for the first and only DNAP program in a four-state regional,” Smith said.

“Dr. Speeg will now carry that momentum forward, building on a strong foundation as we continue to equip nurse anesthetists who lead with both skill and compassion.”

Speeg said, “I’m grateful for Dr. Hicks in his strategic leadership in launching this program and for his mentorship that led me to this position.”

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions

The Celia Wallace College of Health Professions is home to the university’s highly regarded healthcare programs, including the School of Nursing, School of Nurse Anesthesia, School of Health and Sports Science, and Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice. Dr. Sarah Witherspoon is dean of the School of Nursing and Dr. Lori DeLong is dean of the School of Health and Sports Science.

“I’m honored to serve as dean of the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions,” said Jessica Garner, DNP, FNP-C, CNE. “Each position I have held leading to this role has allowed me to gain new perspectives and insight into the needs of the college and of our community and to determine a vision of the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.”

The University of Mobile does more than prepare students to enter health professions, she said.

“The University of Mobile College of Health Professions prepares students to answer a calling God has placed on their life with confidence and competence that we believe is unmatched,” Garner said.

The University of Mobile offers undergraduate and graduate programs in a variety of health care fields. The university maintains100% NCLEX first-time pass rates and 100% job placement for nursing graduates and recently was named the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama by RegisteredNursing.org.

Garner has expanded graduate programs in the School of Nursing, most recently with the addition of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner post-master certificate.

Recognized for leadership in her profession and community by Mobile Bay’s “40 Under 40” list of outstanding Mobilians, Garner serves on advisory boards for the Alabama Statewide Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) and Little Sisters of the Poor.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Spring Hill College, Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She continues to practice as a nurse practitioner in order to serve the community and maintain clinical skills.

Learn more about the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions at umobile.edu.

School of Nurse Anesthesia

The School of Nurse Anesthesia in the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions offers the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, a program that prepares students for careers as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA).

It is the first and only DNAP program in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. Since its launch in 2021, the DNAP program has grown in enrollment and reputation, producing graduates who are highly sought after in hospitals and medical centers across the region. Graduates regularly achieve 100% first-time pass rates on the National Certification Exam required to become a CRNA, and graduating classes reported 100% job placement rates.

Under Dr. Speeg’s leadership, the program will continue to build on this strong foundation of academic rigor, clinical excellence and service.

“What excites me most about the DNAP program is its potential to shape not only highly skilled CRNAs, but also compassionate servant-leaders who will influence healthcare in our region and beyond. The future of the program is bright, and I’m honored to be part of its story,” said Hunter Speeg, DNP, CRNA.

Speeg maintains a clinical anesthesia practice at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He has experience as a critical care and medical-surgical nurse, as well as in case management and health education with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Speeg holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (Nurse Anesthesia) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His professional interests include ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia, opioid-free anesthesia, total intravenous anesthesia and geriatric anesthesia.

Learn more about the School of Nurse Anesthesia and Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice at umobile.edu/dnap.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.