27th Annual University of Mobile Golf Classic Raises Funds to Support UM Students

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Classic Golf Tournament, the Christian university’s largest annual fundraiser, brought together 140 golfers on Oct. 30 for a day of friendly competition and a shared mission – to support UM students through scholarships and The Great Commission Fund.

The 27th annual tournament raised an historic amount during a fun-filled day at the stunning Magnolia Grove Golf Course, part of Alabama’s world-renowned Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

UM President Charles Smith said golfers and sponsors made an impact that reaches far beyond the fairways.

“Every swing, every sponsorship and every contribution made today represents an investment in the lives of students at the University of Mobile,” Smith said.

“Together, we are providing resources for scholarships and programs that equip students to lead, serve and live out their calling in every career field – becoming Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world.”

Celebrating Strong Partnerships

The event also featured opportunities for participants to meet University of Mobile students, including members of the UM golf team and UM Ambassadors, who shared stories of how scholarships and campus life have shaped their university experience.

Vice President for Institutional Relations Nathan Harris said the event’s success reflects the strong partnership between the university and the local business and donor community.

“The Mobile Classic is more than a golf tournament — it’s a celebration of what happens when our community comes together to make a difference,” Harris said. “Because of the sponsors, players and volunteers who gave their time and resources, UM students will continue to have access to scholarships and opportunities that prepare them to impact the world for Christ.”

Top Teams

This year’s top teams were:

First Place: Redemption Church/North Campus

Redemption Church/North Campus Second Place: Roy Lewis Construction

Roy Lewis Construction Third Place: First Baptist Church of Thomasville

First Baptist Church of Thomasville Closest to the Pin: Caldwell Adams, Roy Lewis Construction team

Caldwell Adams, Roy Lewis Construction team Longest Drive: Will Hudson, FASTSIGNS team

Top Sponsors

The University of Mobile thanks the following sponsors for making the 2025 Mobile Classic a success.

Title Sponsors: The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, Roy Lewis Construction, Brett/Robinson

The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, Roy Lewis Construction, Brett/Robinson Kingdom Sponsors: Roberts Brothers, C Spire

Roberts Brothers, C Spire Mission Sponsors: The Baptist Foundation of Alabama, Dex Imaging, Redemption Church

The Baptist Foundation of Alabama, Dex Imaging, Redemption Church Hole Sponsors: Foosackly’s, Busby Agency, FASTSIGNS of Mobile, Renasant Bank, United Bank, Zest, The Mitchell Company LLC, Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, Ace Hardware, The Orthopaedic Group P.C., Artcraft Press, Wilkins Miller.

