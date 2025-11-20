Make a Kingdom Impact: Support University of Mobile Students on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2

MOBILE, Ala. – Join the University of Mobile for a global movement of generosity on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, and help equip students to live out their calling For Christ & His Kingdom.

Gifts made on this day to The Great Commission Fund impact UM students directly through scholarships and spiritual formation.

“When you give to The Great Commission Fund, you’re investing in more than a college education. You’re helping multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world – graduates who will go into business, healthcare, education, ministry and beyond to serve Christ wherever He leads,” said Dr. Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations.

How to Participate

Give Online: Visit umobile.edu/give on Tuesday, Dec. 2, to make a secure, tax-deductible donation to The Great Commission Fund.

Spread the Word: Follow UM social media for updates throughout the day. Share why you give and encourage others to join using #GivingTuesday and #UniversityofMobile.

Follow UM social media for updates throughout the day. Share why you give and encourage others to join using #GivingTuesday and #UniversityofMobile. Pray: Pray for the students, faculty and staff of the University of Mobile as we seek to impact the world For Christ & His Kingdom.

A Great Commission University

Every student at the University of Mobile is part of the Baptist university’s Great Commission mission. Every student matters – so every gift matters, Harris said.

“Your gift on Giving Tuesday helps remove financial barriers and provide opportunities for students to grow spiritually, academically and professionally – so they can answer God’s call on their lives,” Harris added.

Founded in 1961 in Mobile, Alabama, the University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence For Christ & His Kingdom. With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Learn more about the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/um-info.