University of Mobile Awarded Alabama Reading Initiative Grant to Strengthen Literacy Instruction

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Education received an Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) Program Improvement Grant from the Alabama State Department of Education to enhance teacher preparation and strengthen literacy education in Alabama classrooms.

The grant, awarded through the Alabama Reading Initiative under the direction of ALSDE Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, supports educational preparation programs implementing the Alabama Literacy Act, a statewide effort to ensure every child reads proficiently by the end of third grade.

“At the University of Mobile, we’re deeply committed to preparing educators who teach with excellence and compassion. By immersing our students in best practices aligned with the Alabama Literacy Act, we are ensuring every UM graduate enters the classroom ready to foster literacy success in every child,” said Dr. Ashley Milner, dean of the School of Education.

Grant Funds Hands-On Literacy Tools for Future Teachers

The grant fund sthe purchase of hands-on, multimodal instructional materials and resources for teacher candidates enrolled in literacy courses and field experiences. These resources – such as alphabet arcs, Elkonin box floor mats, magnetic letters, and hand mirrors – will help future teachers learn and apply strategies rooted in the science of reading, enabling them to teach literacy through interactive and evidence-based methods.

“This grant will enhance the implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act in our schools by preparing our teacher candidates to utilize research-based, foundational strategies steeped in the science of reading,” said Dr. Kelly Lomax, assistant professor of education and National Board Certified Teacher who secured the grant.

“We’re equipping our students not just with knowledge, but with the tools and confidence to make an immediate impact in their future classrooms.”

The grant builds on a previous ARI award that enabled Lomax to provide teacher candidates with high-quality children’s literature tied to the four strands of social studies, promoting English language arts integration across the curriculum.

Courses Aligned with Alabama Literacy Standards

In addition to materials purchased through the grant, UM’s School of Education recently revised its literacy courses in collaboration with Dr. Lauren Brannan, regional literacy specialist with the Alabama Reading Initiative. These revisions align with the newest state standards and emphasize cross-curricular, engaging approaches that connect literacy instruction with other core subjects.

Preparing Exceptional Educators for Alabama Classrooms

UM’s School of Education maintains a 100% pass rate on the Teacher Performance Assessment (edTPA) for graduates, and 100% of Early Childhood and Elementary Education majors exceed the minimum passing score on their first attempt. A job placement rate of 100% means most education students have a teaching position lined up before they graduate.

The University of Mobile’s Christ-centered School of Education prepares future teachers through hands-on learning, small class sizes, and personalized mentoring from professors who are leaders in the field. Graduates are known for their professionalism, effectiveness, and heart for serving students and communities throughout Alabama and beyond.

