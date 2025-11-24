Q&A with UM English Professor Dr. Elizabeth Gilliland

MOBILE, Ala. – For Dr. Elizabeth Gilliland, every story is a puzzle waiting to be solved.

“I love puzzles! They’re such a great way to relax, clear your mind, and feel productive while you’re doing them,” said Gilliland, assistant professor of English at the University of Mobile.

Whether she’s analyzing “The Iliad,” breaking down a music video, or finishing a jigsaw puzzle in her office, she helps students piece together meaning and find joy in the process of discovery.

Q: What is your professional background?

A: I earned my master’s degree in screenwriting and production from the University of Westminster in London and my PhD from Louisiana State University, where I focused on 19th-century British literature and adaptation.

Over the years, I’ve taught at LSU, the University of South Alabama and here at UM. I’ve also served on the publications committee for the Jane Austen Society of North America, received awards through JASNA and the Jane Austen Summer Program, and published fiction under various pen names.

These experiences have allowed me to combine scholarship, creativity and real-world experience in my teaching.

Q: How do you integrate real-world experiences and examples into your teaching?

A: I like to mix the classical with the contemporary. Yes, we read “The Iliad” in EN 101, but we also break down music videos for their rhetorical strategies. By connecting timeless literature with modern storytelling, students can see how these skills apply to everyday communication.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose to study in your program at UM?

A: Our English department is a small, close-knit group, and everyone here is passionate about what they do. Instructors truly get to know students and can mentor them closely.

In our program, we don’t just remember names — we debate with students about Achilles, discuss what adaptations of classic literature succeed or fail, read our favorite poets out loud together, and even meme Dante.

It’s about learning deeply, having fun and building connections that last well beyond the classroom.

Q: What do you think is the most important skill for students to develop during their college years?

A: I believe the most important skill students can develop is the ability to communicate clearly and effectively — and to understand the many ways others communicate, whether through social media, advertisements or articles.

This skill equips students to engage thoughtfully with the world and become active participants in their communities and professions.

Q: What is a surprising fact about yourself that most people might not know?

A: I started out in theater for my undergrad, and I even lived in New York City for a while, where two of my shows were staged off-off Broadway.

Now that I’m in the English department at the University of Mobile, I bring that creative background into the classroom to help students connect literature with performance, storytelling and real-world experience, which makes the material more engaging and memorable.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.