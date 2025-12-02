University of Mobile Students Turn Senior Project into Worship Ministry and Debut Album

MOBILE, Ala. – It started like many college projects do — with a deadline and a dream.

In the fall of 2024, two University of Mobile seniors, Joshua Trimble and Will Wayne, needed a capstone project to complete their worship leadership degrees at the Baptist university. The two friends decided to combine their efforts into a joint project.

The result is “Take All of Me,” an EP by Latreo, a new band composed of University of Mobile students and alumni. Now available on all major streaming platforms, the EP also is being shared with congregations through worship resource platforms.

What began as a class requirement for UM’s Alabama School of the Arts degree programs became something much bigger – a ministry, a band, and a testimony to how God provides when His people step out in faith.

“The Lord provided all that was needed,” Wayne explained.

A Shared Vision

It started with a group of songs Wayne had written over the years – words and notes he hoped one day could be used to encourage other believers and churches. That day arrived when their capstone project proposal was approved by Abbie Maggio, assistant professor of worship leadership.

Soon, Wayne, Trimble, and a team of fellow students were rehearsing with the goal of one day recording the original songs.

“The band did not yet have their name, nor did they have the certainty than any music they were working on would be shared,” Wayne said.

This is how Latreo began – a band formed entirely of University of Mobile students and alumni. Drawn from the Greek word “latreuo” — meaning “to serve, to worship” — the name perfectly captured both their purpose and their journey. The name also had a UM connection – many of Latreo’s current members had once played in a UM campus ministry teams worship band of the same name.

There were alumni and students who already were making an impact beyond campus, including in local ministries and churches. Among the Baptist churches represented are Cottage Hill, Moffet Road, Spring Hill, Tillman’s Corner, Bay Family and Thomasville.

Collaboration Brings Music to Life

Students practiced and perfected the original songs throughout fall semester 2024. When the band realized they lacked the funds and production support to bring their songs to life, provision came from unexpected places — and familiar faces.

Logan Lipke, a close friend and fellow student, needed a senior project for his degree in musical arranging and composing. The timing was perfect. Lipke stepped in to record and produce three of the band’s songs, while Connor Duckett, Wayne’s suitemate, produced another.

And when one more song remained unproduced, UM instructor Chris Springer, who teaches in the production technologies program, joined the effort — with funds generously provided through supporters connected to Wayne.

The Heart of the Project

Trimble said a desire to provide churches with a resource for worship remains the heart of the project.

“We wanted – and still want – to produce music that is edifying to the church and glorifying to Him,” Trimble said.

“When we finally got the band together to work on these songs, it was evident that the Lord’s hand was upon us. Not only were we able to write and produce music, but we were able to worship with some of our closest friends.

“It is an experience we will always cherish and glorify God for,” Trimble said.

The Sound of Worship

In Spring 2025, they used the university’s professional Fisher-Brewer Recording Studio to lay down the tracks. By the start of the 2025 school year in August, Latreo had fully produced and released five original worship songs:

The EP “Take All of Me” includes:

Beloved (Mephibosheth)

There Is a God

Take All of Me

Grace Upon Us

Hope in God (Psalm 43)

Each song reflects the band’s heart for authentic worship and biblical truth, blending thoughtful lyrics with fresh musical arrangements.

Every member involved — including Madison Lipke, Lyla Stokes, Emory Cooper, Kaden Kuglar and others — contributed to the writing, arranging and recording process.

Additional UM students such as Yonan Hanna, Taidi Vielza, Addie Lentz, Cody Green and Camille Edgar joined along the way, making Latreo’s debut a true campus-wide collaboration.

From the Studio to the World

What began in a University of Mobile practice room has now reached listeners far beyond campus. Latreo’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon Music, and the group is in the process of uploading worship materials for churches on SongSelect and MultiTracks.

But they aren’t finished yet.

Latreo is already writing new music and preparing for a second album — this time featuring songs from multiple writers, including Trimble and Stokes. Their mission remains the same: to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ through songs grounded in Scripture and filled with hope.

To learn more, follow Latreo on Instagram: @latreo_official and on Facebook at Latreo.

Multiplying Kingdom Leaders

Tim Adams, vice president for student development and collegiate athletics, said the story of Latreo is one of many that illustrates how God is using the University of Mobile to make an impact.

“The University of Mobile exists to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. Latreo is a perfect example of what that looks like – students using their gifts to serve the church, encourage believers and share the gospel through music,” Adams said.

Student Life Director Jared Baria remembers Wayne as a freshman just beginning to discover his calling. Today Wayne serves as a graduate assistant helping Baria direct the type of Christ-centered campus programming that aims to nurture and disciple the next generation of Kingdom leaders.

“Will has a heart to see the gospel go out,” Baria said. “He’s a talented singer-songwriter who doesn’t want to take the glory for himself but give the glory to God, and I think that’s evident by doing a project like this. It’s more than music – it’s ministry.

“Will, along with each one of these students and graduates, understands that their lives are a boast of Christ alone. They are truly living ‘For Christ & His Kingdom.’”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.